Holy Ramadan and realization of modern Sufism

Holy Ramadan is being performed for self purification among the Muslims since the pre historic period. No doubt fasting has immense importance in physical, moral, mental and spiritual development of human being.



It is known from scholars and researchers that Hazrat Adam (AS) when came to this earth from heaven were feeling unwell and uncomfortable. He prayed to Allah for a solution. Hazrat Adam (AS) was instructed by Allah to go for fasting three days in a lunar month. In another opinion, Hazrat Nuh (AS) was first to perform fast to show his gratitude to the Almighty when all of them survived from the great flood. Hazrat Daud (AS) used to fast every alternative day. Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) used to fast on 12, 13 and 14th days of every lunar month. Later on when Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (sm) reached Medina from Mecca he observed the people of the Jews use to perform Ramadan. When Prophet (sm) asked them for the reason of fasting, they replied that it was symbol of Muses (S.) rescue from King Fir'aun forces. However Ramadan has been compulsory for the Muslim (except physical illness) in holy Quran.



This 30 days of Ramadan is divided into three parts: 1. Rahamot/ Blissing, 2. Magferat/ pardon, 3. Nazat /Mukty. Most of the Muslims are God/Allah fearing. In traditional system only Ramadan is emphasized for satisfaction of Allah. Many Muslims run after Sawabs (good deeds) for having heaven after death. Muslims are delivered partial, emotional, incomplete, exaggerated messages at mosque and congregations time to time for purification of soul. They know very little about salient meaning /the orders of Allah in holy Quran. Ramadan has been given special importance in Quran.



Simultaneously Holy Quran urges the Muslims for righteous/virtuous work round the year for satisfaction of Allah. But most of Muslims do not know how to attain the salient satisfaction of Allah. His satisfaction is preconditioned of Rahamot, Magferat and Mukty of human soul. Merely refraining from taking food from Sehari to Iftar and to perform five times prayers including Tarabi. Itequab at mosque are not enough for His entire satisfaction. This is a continuous process throughout the year. Purification of soul is possible by austerity which is the outcome of individual's philosophy of life, attitude, morality ideology etc. These are the teaching of modern Sufism.



Fasting is known as 'Siyama' in modern sufism. Modern Sufism says about the full control all body parts as an individual have to go in life time austerity. He will have to refrain from all types of ill thinking and ill doing. As well as all important parts of his body need to be engaged for the welfare of the humanity. Who will control the parts mentioned above except individuals himself? Only a specific month is not enough for purification of soul.



Modern Sufism says human soul is just the consciousness of body. And thus the purification of human soul is not a seasonal practice rather a continuous process throughout the year. Body is the composition of parts which cannot do anything without central command. It means philosophy of life. The parts are conducted in the light of individual's philosophy of life /ideology/ morality and values. These depend absolutely on personal consciousness.



An individual has sovereign power on his parts to control and to use for wellbeing and peace of others. The individual has to attain the state of purified soul through refraining from harmful, whimsical use of the parts and misdeeds. It is possible only a whole year practice. Do we all are doing this? Many of our Muslims are habituated in traditional fasting( Sehary, Iftar, tarabi, Itequab and Eid) in the month of Ramadan Sufi Skh Abdul Hanif of Modern Sufism says, "Nejeke jotone rakhao Ebadot". Allah has given supreme power to human being to be controlled.



The writer is a learner of Modern Sufism





