Unique style of conversation of Professor Razzak



Mizanur Rahman Shelley



It does not matter if you don't mind"! Senior teachers who taught us a few months ago warmly admitted us into their circle as fellow friends. Thus, in the evening at the Teacher's Club, respected elders such as Professor Quazi Motahar Hossain and Abdur Razzak played absorbing chess in a corner. Other teachers who were junior to them, but senior to us. Such as Gias Uddin Ahmed of History, Dr. Rafiqul Islam of Bangla, Dr Ahad of Soil Science and others sat at tables at the centre.



Youngest ones such as us sat further down the line, had tea or coffee with snacks such as omelets, poached eggs or potato chops and chicken cutlets. As the evening travelled towards night reputed teachers such as Abdur Razzak would invite Mr Gias Uddin Ahmed, Mr. Anisuzzaman of Bangla, me and classmate, now teacher of Bangla Shamsul Alam to join him. Then started an exciting adventure into the world of novel and innovative ideas and thoughts. The universe of discourse ranged from the Philosophy of Socrates, Plato and Aristotle to the nuances of British Constitutional History and Bangla literature during the middle ages.



It was a treat to listen to the learned deliberations of Professor Razzak in his unique style of conversation. He spoke mostly in English with a mellow and resonant eastern accent. His talks were interspersed with colloquial Bangla of the rural areas adjacent to the south of Dhaka City. Listening to his wise words and unconventional analyses of history, politics and economics we were left spellbound. Later, Anwar Hashim, a year my senior who also became a Lecturer in Political Science remarked in Professor Razzak's presence, "Sir, you should not teach the students, you are meant only to teach the teachers!!"



Hashim who later became an Ambassador probably meant this as a compliment. However, it was not very much liked by Mr Razzak as he probably took it as a sarcastic remark. He had good reasons to, as a number of none-too-friendly teachers in the Political Science Department and elsewhere criticized Mr Razzak's tendency to take classes irregularly. Actually, he was a teacher with a difference and approached every issue with the attitude of scientific inquiry. Authority was no argument or logic for him. He was an iconoclast per excellence.



'Razzak Sir', as we affectionately called him also the centre of our informal gatherings in the University flats of slightly senior colleagues. Among them were Mr Anisuzzaman, Mr Rafiqul Islam of Bangla and Dr Mahfuzul Haque of Political Science. These assemblies usually took place in the evenings. The wives of the teachers also joined these lively and absorbing get-togethers. Apart from social talks and University gossips, the topic discussed embraced the history of Boishnab Songs and literature, the exciting works of the rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and of course the many and varied dimensions of the creative genius of Rabindranath Tagore.



So engaging were the exchanges that evening hours slipped by and matured night fast approached. Sufia nudged me to remind that we had to go home. As we stood up to go with shy reluctance, Anisuzzaman resignedly said, "I have to complete half of the article on 19th century writers by tonight!" Unperturbed Razzak Sir composedly observed, "Don't worry, night is still young and you will manage". Mr. Anisuzzaman's wife Mrs. Siddikka (Baby) did not seem to be convinced.



On that night as Sufia and I left the Anisuzzaman's residence in the University quarter at Nilkhet. We took a lonely rickshaw on the nearly deserted road towards our place at 44/21 Azimpur road, a two storied building behind the so called China Building. The hours were late most members of the extended family were asleep. As we knocked softly on the first floor door, father Principal B. M Rahman opened it with baby Topu, our second son on his lap. He told us in feigned annoyance, "you have been irresponsible and won't get your children back tonight!" We bowed our head and proceeded towards the dining table to have a quite late dinner.



It may be mentioned here that during this period 1964-1966 father was on deputation to the then East Pakistan Agricultural Development Corporation (EPADC) as a Deputy General Manager, Fertilizer. That was why instead of a government flat in Azimpur Estate, we were housed in rented premises on the Azimpur road.



Another hub of teacher's get-together in off hours was the Professors bungalow of the Head of the Department of Political Science Dr G W Chowdhury in these sessions the participants were usually senior teachers such as Dr Nazmul Karim of Sociology, Dr Abdul Matin Chowdhury of Physics, Professor Nurul Islam of Economics and Mr Afsaruddin of Sociology. Young and rising lawyer of the early nineteen sixties, Advocate Rafiqul Haque was also a regular member of the informal group. He came to the sessions on holidays or free evenings with his wife Physician Farida Haque. My wife Sufia who was the classmate sometimes accompanied me.



Sufia and Farida usually had exchanges with Dilara Chowdhury, wife of Professor Dr G W Chowdhury. Dilara was one year junior to Farida, Sufia and me. Dr Chowdhury married her while she was a first year student of Political Science in 1960.



Some of those who assembled in Dr G W Chowdhury's house had politically diverse ideas and loyalties. Thus, Professor Matin Chowdhury and Professor Nurul Islam were inclined towards the ideas of the Awami League. Professor Matin Chowdhury became the Vice Chancellor of the Dhaka University immediately after the Liberation of Bangladesh. Professor Nurul Islam became the first Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of Bangladesh. In contrast Professor G W Chowdhury and Dr Sajjad Hussain of English were known to be inclined towards the establishment and had a conservative attitude. This caused an invisible and distinct divide between them and other teachers reputed to be more liberal and progressive such as Abdur Razzak, Dr Khan Sarwer Morshid, Dr Habibullah and others.



As young teachers we were respectful to all the senior teachers irrespective of their ideological or political leanings. They too were affectionate to us and did not discriminate against any junior teacher and student because of his/her political inclination. The early and mid 1960s were relatively tender and tranquil times. These did not know the distressing polarization that gripped the society in later times.



Even from the beginning of my life and career as University teacher it was not all studies. Like my days as student my time as teacher also proved to be challenging multi-dimensional and satisfyingly colourful. There were calls to Chair or be a Judge in the cultural competitions of the Residential Halls or Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU). There were also invitations from these entities to preside or participate in seminars and symposia on various subjects including History, Political Science, Sociology or Literature.



Needless to say, that I took part in these engaging events and thoroughly enjoyed the enlivening company of joyous students and friendly teachers. In addition there were sessions with like-minded younger teachers of self composed writings including poems, short stories and essays. Thus, until they left their short career as young University teachers of Economics to join the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) Hasnat bhai, Hasnat Abdul Hye, Alamgir bhai, Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, and class fellow Syed Abdus Samad congregated in the gatehouse residence of Hasnat bhai in the F H Hall where he was a house tutor.



The literary sessions usually took place in the afternoon of Friday's which were weekly half holidays in those sessions over cups of tea and tasty snack. These sessions were at once creative, highly satisfying and hilarious. Hasnat bhai though reserved and often annoyed with irritating environments was a skilled writer and wonderful host. Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir often serious and pedantic with his unconventional Bengali translation of English terms and words could be engagingly humorous. Both of them and Syed Abdus Samad were Lecturers in Economics. They had already started distinguishing themselves as gifted writers and analysts. The F H Hall gatehouse literary circle was thus a convenient stepping stone towards our flowering as writers.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".



















Joining a community offers novel experiences and opens new exciting vista. On becoming a Lecturer in the University, I found that many barriers of age and experience had broken down. In intellectuals and also to an extent, emotional terms age did not seem to matter among fellow teachers. As an English lady, some hundred and two years old mirthfully observed, "after all age is a subject of mind over matter.It does not matter if you don't mind"! Senior teachers who taught us a few months ago warmly admitted us into their circle as fellow friends. Thus, in the evening at the Teacher's Club, respected elders such as Professor Quazi Motahar Hossain and Abdur Razzak played absorbing chess in a corner. Other teachers who were junior to them, but senior to us. Such as Gias Uddin Ahmed of History, Dr. Rafiqul Islam of Bangla, Dr Ahad of Soil Science and others sat at tables at the centre.Youngest ones such as us sat further down the line, had tea or coffee with snacks such as omelets, poached eggs or potato chops and chicken cutlets. As the evening travelled towards night reputed teachers such as Abdur Razzak would invite Mr Gias Uddin Ahmed, Mr. Anisuzzaman of Bangla, me and classmate, now teacher of Bangla Shamsul Alam to join him. Then started an exciting adventure into the world of novel and innovative ideas and thoughts. The universe of discourse ranged from the Philosophy of Socrates, Plato and Aristotle to the nuances of British Constitutional History and Bangla literature during the middle ages.It was a treat to listen to the learned deliberations of Professor Razzak in his unique style of conversation. He spoke mostly in English with a mellow and resonant eastern accent. His talks were interspersed with colloquial Bangla of the rural areas adjacent to the south of Dhaka City. Listening to his wise words and unconventional analyses of history, politics and economics we were left spellbound. Later, Anwar Hashim, a year my senior who also became a Lecturer in Political Science remarked in Professor Razzak's presence, "Sir, you should not teach the students, you are meant only to teach the teachers!!"Hashim who later became an Ambassador probably meant this as a compliment. However, it was not very much liked by Mr Razzak as he probably took it as a sarcastic remark. He had good reasons to, as a number of none-too-friendly teachers in the Political Science Department and elsewhere criticized Mr Razzak's tendency to take classes irregularly. Actually, he was a teacher with a difference and approached every issue with the attitude of scientific inquiry. Authority was no argument or logic for him. He was an iconoclast per excellence.'Razzak Sir', as we affectionately called him also the centre of our informal gatherings in the University flats of slightly senior colleagues. Among them were Mr Anisuzzaman, Mr Rafiqul Islam of Bangla and Dr Mahfuzul Haque of Political Science. These assemblies usually took place in the evenings. The wives of the teachers also joined these lively and absorbing get-togethers. Apart from social talks and University gossips, the topic discussed embraced the history of Boishnab Songs and literature, the exciting works of the rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and of course the many and varied dimensions of the creative genius of Rabindranath Tagore.So engaging were the exchanges that evening hours slipped by and matured night fast approached. Sufia nudged me to remind that we had to go home. As we stood up to go with shy reluctance, Anisuzzaman resignedly said, "I have to complete half of the article on 19th century writers by tonight!" Unperturbed Razzak Sir composedly observed, "Don't worry, night is still young and you will manage". Mr. Anisuzzaman's wife Mrs. Siddikka (Baby) did not seem to be convinced.On that night as Sufia and I left the Anisuzzaman's residence in the University quarter at Nilkhet. We took a lonely rickshaw on the nearly deserted road towards our place at 44/21 Azimpur road, a two storied building behind the so called China Building. The hours were late most members of the extended family were asleep. As we knocked softly on the first floor door, father Principal B. M Rahman opened it with baby Topu, our second son on his lap. He told us in feigned annoyance, "you have been irresponsible and won't get your children back tonight!" We bowed our head and proceeded towards the dining table to have a quite late dinner.It may be mentioned here that during this period 1964-1966 father was on deputation to the then East Pakistan Agricultural Development Corporation (EPADC) as a Deputy General Manager, Fertilizer. That was why instead of a government flat in Azimpur Estate, we were housed in rented premises on the Azimpur road.Another hub of teacher's get-together in off hours was the Professors bungalow of the Head of the Department of Political Science Dr G W Chowdhury in these sessions the participants were usually senior teachers such as Dr Nazmul Karim of Sociology, Dr Abdul Matin Chowdhury of Physics, Professor Nurul Islam of Economics and Mr Afsaruddin of Sociology. Young and rising lawyer of the early nineteen sixties, Advocate Rafiqul Haque was also a regular member of the informal group. He came to the sessions on holidays or free evenings with his wife Physician Farida Haque. My wife Sufia who was the classmate sometimes accompanied me.Sufia and Farida usually had exchanges with Dilara Chowdhury, wife of Professor Dr G W Chowdhury. Dilara was one year junior to Farida, Sufia and me. Dr Chowdhury married her while she was a first year student of Political Science in 1960.Some of those who assembled in Dr G W Chowdhury's house had politically diverse ideas and loyalties. Thus, Professor Matin Chowdhury and Professor Nurul Islam were inclined towards the ideas of the Awami League. Professor Matin Chowdhury became the Vice Chancellor of the Dhaka University immediately after the Liberation of Bangladesh. Professor Nurul Islam became the first Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of Bangladesh. In contrast Professor G W Chowdhury and Dr Sajjad Hussain of English were known to be inclined towards the establishment and had a conservative attitude. This caused an invisible and distinct divide between them and other teachers reputed to be more liberal and progressive such as Abdur Razzak, Dr Khan Sarwer Morshid, Dr Habibullah and others.As young teachers we were respectful to all the senior teachers irrespective of their ideological or political leanings. They too were affectionate to us and did not discriminate against any junior teacher and student because of his/her political inclination. The early and mid 1960s were relatively tender and tranquil times. These did not know the distressing polarization that gripped the society in later times.Even from the beginning of my life and career as University teacher it was not all studies. Like my days as student my time as teacher also proved to be challenging multi-dimensional and satisfyingly colourful. There were calls to Chair or be a Judge in the cultural competitions of the Residential Halls or Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU). There were also invitations from these entities to preside or participate in seminars and symposia on various subjects including History, Political Science, Sociology or Literature.Needless to say, that I took part in these engaging events and thoroughly enjoyed the enlivening company of joyous students and friendly teachers. In addition there were sessions with like-minded younger teachers of self composed writings including poems, short stories and essays. Thus, until they left their short career as young University teachers of Economics to join the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) Hasnat bhai, Hasnat Abdul Hye, Alamgir bhai, Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, and class fellow Syed Abdus Samad congregated in the gatehouse residence of Hasnat bhai in the F H Hall where he was a house tutor.The literary sessions usually took place in the afternoon of Friday's which were weekly half holidays in those sessions over cups of tea and tasty snack. These sessions were at once creative, highly satisfying and hilarious. Hasnat bhai though reserved and often annoyed with irritating environments was a skilled writer and wonderful host. Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir often serious and pedantic with his unconventional Bengali translation of English terms and words could be engagingly humorous. Both of them and Syed Abdus Samad were Lecturers in Economics. They had already started distinguishing themselves as gifted writers and analysts. The F H Hall gatehouse literary circle was thus a convenient stepping stone towards our flowering as writers.Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".