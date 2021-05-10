Lockdown: Socioeconomic disaster and human pressure in social order



The lockdown order is confining people's movements and making them more homebound.As a consequence, wrongdoings like aggravated burglary are supposed to be enhanced and aggressive crimes like domestic violence, intimate partner violence, robbery, sexual offenses and serious assaults incidences might be persuaded. On the other hand, as endeavors and education have now reallocated to online, several new forms of crimes are becoming extensive, like cybercrime.



Our discussions on this issue will focus on the relationship between lockdown and crime from a developing country perspective and talk about alternative outcomes. Without safeguarding the fundamental needs for the vulnerable ultra-poor, poor or middle income group can unquestionably create the following socioeconomic crisis:



1. The pandemic and associated lockdown might especially make worse mental health.During the lockdown period a rush forwarded suicide cases have been observed due to psychological stress. Because family violence with adolescence also rises significantly as the educational institutions are closed for a substantial period now.



2. A notable upward trend in domestic and sexual violence has scrutinized. Putting a greater risk of domestic violence with increasing social isolation, limited opportunities stay available for seeking help from family and friends. Furthermore, confinement of women at home with their partners tied with generous financial and emotional stress might increase the risk of intimate partner's cruelty. Along with domestic violence rape against women and children has also been increased.



3. There are significant evidences of potential crime associated with lockdown and stay-at-home orders. Severalapparatus through which lockdown initiatives are likely to persuade criminal transgressions. The most common one is the enthusiastic disruption of people's daily habitual, which may extensively amend financial conditions aggravating crime to occur. On the other hand, this could enhance the volume of domestic or intimate partner violence, which thrives behind closed doors.



Lockdown: Socioeconomic disaster and human pressure in social order



5. The immediate impact of lockdowns on individuals and families in developing countries is not well acknowledged. In these countries, safety nets to protect incomes and livelihoods are becoming scarce or absent. Again, the lockdown has increased financial pressure on these families. Some parents decided to marry off their underage daughters to reduce the burden. Though child marriage is illegal in Bangladesh but some families are taking the opportunity of the busyness of the law enforcement agencies and local administrators who are dealing with corona virus.



6. As the direct interaction has concentrated some fraudulent people are spreading rumors through face book posts containing offensive propaganda and various quotes on corona virus. Moreover, miscommunications among different government and non-government agencies are encouraging such criminals.



7. Amidst the lockdown, Bangladesh is also facing other endemics of panic buying, social stigma, fear and detestation. It is ultimately creating an imbalance situation in the market. The price walk of the daily necessities is detecting due to low supply and stopped working of the concerned community fearing infection.



8. Furthermore, the outcomes of dumping of used medical equipment during these lockdown without proper treatment in the landfill could just arise more disease transmission and environmental disasters putting the country at risk.



9. Lockdown or social distancing might have an economic and social shock in the future along with the small formal and informal business will also be slowed down. Because, small business will be unable to find their regular customers due to shutting down their business.



10. The restrictions of lockdown have aggravated the overall human rights situation. The patriarchal attitude of society has twisted more pressure on women. In many places, women are being pressured to do the majority or all familial work - including the additional work resulting from demands by other family members staying at home.



Though violence has increased all over the world due to the current situation of lockdown and Bangladesh is no exception to this. But there may have some positive aspects also, like

1. The frequency of vehicle thefts has significantly reduced. The major cause is likely to be the unavailability of unattended vehicles to steal from during pandemic lockdown. The uses of vehicles havetrimmed down because the number of times people outside their homes or in public places decreased substantially.



2. Due to transport restrictions during the pandemic, small and big consignments of narcotics and uses of guns and ammunition are being narrowed. The main cause behind this is, after the lockdown was initiated, law enforcement agencies strictly controlled general movements, putting a natural restriction on the illicit drug trade. Because for the case of illegal drug tracking, the numbers seem to climb up rapidly when the government eased the lockdown order.



3. Both parents and teens breathing under the same roof for an unmitigated period may augment contacts between young people who use violence and their parents. Ultimately it would reduce the frame of mind of having violence.



In conclusion, being a vulnerable country Bangladesh needs a well-built coordinated strategy to tackle such unique events. Even though the massiveupcoming economic burden, our government took the challenge to put into practice partial lockdown in the country. This lockdown might not be carried out for a long time rather it become loosen day by day due to different socioeconomic factors. Therefore, government has to take proper decision at the right time to diminish the effect of this lockdown.



Dr ATM Rezaul Hoque is a Professor, Department of Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University

























