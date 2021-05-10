The significance of Laylatul Qadr



Laylatul Qadr marks the night in which the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). All Muslims regard this as the most important event in history, and the Quran says that this night is better than a thousand months, and that on this night the angels descend to earth. This is a time that all Muslims spend in spiritual study and prayer. Some will spend the whole night in prayer or in reciting the Quran.



Allah revealed in Surah Al-Qadr, "Indeed, We sent the Quran down during the Night of Decree. And what can make you know what is the Night of Decree? The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months. The angels and the Spirit descend therein by permission of their Lord for every matter. Peace it is until the emergence of dawn." (Surah Al-Qadr, 97:1-5).



The first heavenly disclosure of the Holy Quran included initial five verses of Surah Al-Alaq. The verses are, "Recite in the name of your Lord who created - Created man from a clinging substance. Recite and your Lord is the most Generous - Who taught by the pen - Taught man that which he knew not." (Quran, 96: 1-5).



Not only the Holy Quran, all the holy books of Islam revealed in the month of holy Ramadan. Wathila ibn al-Asqa' reported, the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) said, "The Scriptures of Ibraheem (Abraham) were sent down during the first night of Ramadan; the Torah was sent down the sixth night of Ramadan, the Bible was sent down the thirteenth night of Ramadan, and the Furqan (i.e. the Quran) was sent down the twenty-fourth night of Ramadan". (Musnad Ah?mad, 16536).



What makes Laylatul Qadr exceptional and special? Let us uncover the meaning of this night and its significance. The date of 27 Ramadan for this day is a traditional date, as the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) did not mention when the Night of Power would be, although it was suggested it is any of the odd night of last 10 days of the month. Because of this, many Muslims will treat the last 10 days of the month of Ramadan as a particularly good time for prayer and reading the Quran.



The precise holiest night on which Laylatul Qadr occurs has always been unknown. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUP) said, "Search for Laylatul Qadr in the odd nights of the last ten nights of Ramadan." (Sahih Al-Bukhari). Certainly, there is great wisdom why Allah purposefully made the exact date unknown to us. Part of it is so that we may strive in seeking it, engage in extra worship and remain consistent in doing them, even towards the very end of holy Ramadan.



The biggest virtue associated with Laylatul Qadr is that in this night, the Almighty Allah bestowed the Quran upon not only the Muslims, but also the whole humankind as a gift and as a source of guidance. Those who think that it is only for Muslims, they are on the basis of fully wrong conception. Like the holy Quran, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is also for the whole mankind as a great messenger of Allah.



The revelation of the Scripture came in two stages; it was primarily revealed in its entirety by Jibril (AS) from Lauh Mahfuz (the Preserved Tablet) to Baitul 'Izzah (the Lowest Heaven) in the sky of the earth and was then gradually revealed in stages to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) throughout twenty three years of Prophethood. Against this background, we should exhibit and manifest our gratitude towards Allah's greatest blessing by appreciating its revelation, internalizing its message and meaning.



It is mentioned that one of the incomprehensible rewards of Laylatul Qadr is that the night is better than thousands of months. The worship performed in this single night is equivalent to at least 83 years of worship, which is equivalent to entire lifetime.



The Prophet (PBUH) said, "Whoever establishes the prayers on the night of Qadr out of sincere faith and hoping to attain Allah's rewards (not to show off) then all his past sins will be forgiven". (Bukhari Vol 1, Book 2:34)



One of the many nuances of the word "Qadr" is congestion and restriction. Accordingly, the earth on that night will be flooded and occupied with so many angels that it becomes congested and pressured. And because it is filled with celestial beings of light and blessings, the earth is voided of every evil and calamity and becomes exposed to a spiritual pressure. Sins are forgiven and supplications are accepted.



One of the supplications that can be made in this night is an all-encompassing forgiveness prayer that is taught by the Prophet (PBUH) to his wife Aisha (RA). It was narrated that Aisha (RA) asked the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), "O Messenger of Allah! If I know which night Laylatul Qadr is, what should I say in it?" And he replied, "Oh Allah, You are indeed Forgiving, Generous and love to forgive, so forgive me." (Sunan At-Tirmizi)



If a believer is keen to nurture and strengthen his spiritual self and increase the good deeds in his record, he/she should strive to spend these nights in obedience and worship. Ultimately, we have to comprehend and understand that it is not about praying to the night but to the Master of the night, Allah. He will bless and reward us as He wants and pleases.

The writer is a banker and freelance contributor



















