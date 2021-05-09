Video
Illegal Appointment At RU

Probe body grills former RU VC

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

The probe committee formed by the Education Ministry interrogated former Rajshahi University (RU) Vice Chancellor Prof M Abdus Sobhan on Saturday for appointing 141 people on ad-hoc basis at the university defying the ban imposed by the ministry.
He met the probe committee formed by the
Education Ministry in the Vice-Chancellor's office room around 4 pm on Saturday.
On 5 May former vice-chancellor Prof M Abdus Sobhan appointed 141 people on ad hoc basis in defiance of the Ministry of Education's ban on recruitment.  
On the same day, the Ministry of Education formed an inquiry committee declaring the appointment illegal. UGC Member Prof Muhammad Alamgir was made convener of the probe committee.
A four-member investigation committee headed by UGC Member Muhammad Alamgir entered the university around 11:15 am on Saturday.
The members of the committee held a meeting with former the vice-chancellor and the Registrar in the office of the Acting Vice-Chancellor (routine duty) Prof Anand Kumar Saha.
Later, former VC Prof M Abdus Sobhan came into the Vice-Chancellor's office at around 3 pm after he was called by the inquiry committee.
When asked, Registrar Abdus Salam said, "The investigation committee has arrived. An investigation is underway."


