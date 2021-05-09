Resume long-haul bus services, give Tk 5,000cr stimulus package



Transport leaders and Sramik Federation President Shahjahan Khan, MP, at a press conference on reopening of inter-district bus service at the National Press Club in the capital on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

They also placed a five-point demand, including a stimulus package worth Tk 50 billion to ensure salary and bonuses for the

workers.

Lawmaker Shahjahan Khan, also former minister of shipping and now president of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation placed the demands at a press conference at Jatiya Press Club on Saturday.

Transport owners and workers threatened to stage a sit-in from 10:00am

to 12:00 noon on the Eid Day at bus and truck terminals, if their demands are not met.

"People are desperate to reach home and that's evident when you look at the ferries," said Shajahan Khan, also the presidium member of Awami league.

The other demands of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association (BRTOA), Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners' Association, and Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation are: Giving financial and food aid to workers who lost jobs during the lockdown; distributing OMS rice at Tk 10 per kg at bus and truck terminals around the country; getting all banks and financial organisations to waive debt interest for public transport businesses; and suspend installments till December 31 due to Covid-19; changing classified debts into unclassified ones in exchange for a two percent down payment; Waiving tax-token, route permit fees of vehicles due to closure during the lockdown, and extend the deadline for updating documents till December 31.

The government banned the long-haul buses in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus infections, but allowed buses to run within the boundaries of districts and cities with half of their seating capacity left unoccupied.

People heading to the southern districts, however, are crowding the Shimulia jetty in Munshiganj to cross the Padma River. They are reaching Shimulia in cargo trucks and pick-ups.

The authorities suspended the daytime ferry services from Saturday. Despite the decision, thousands of people descended on the Shimulia jetty.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement was disrupted in the capital's Mirpur for four hours as workers of different garment factories demonstrated at various points demanding their arrears and resumption of long-distance bus service.

Selimuzzaman, officer-in-charge of Kafrul Police Statio said some of them also pelted brick chips and broke windows of a number of vehicles, he said.









