45 Covid-19 deaths, 1,285 infections in 24 hours



A C-19 patient being brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Forty-five more people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus in the country to 11,878, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The death rate stands at 1.54 per cent. At least 1,285 new infections wererecorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 7,72,127, the release added.The current positivity rate is 8.74 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.75 per cent.A total of 14,703 samples were tested at 443 labs across the country during the periodAt least 2,492 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,06,833 and the recovery rate at 91.54 per cent.Among the deceased, 26 were men, and 19 were women. They all died at hospitals. Twenty-one of the dead were in Dhaka Division, 13 in Chattogram, three in Khulna, two each in Barishal, Sylhet and one each was in Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions.The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 8,615 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,263 were women.The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 3,286,000 lives and infected as many as 157,627,000 people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to worldometer.As many as 135,105,000 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has affected 219 countries.The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.Among the 45 deceased, 26 were men and 19 were women. Of them, two were between 00-10 years old; two were within 31-40; seven within 41-50; 12 were within 51-60 and the 22 were above 60 years old, added the release.