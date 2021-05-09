Joining of 137 teachers, staff at RU suspended

The authority of Rajshahi University in an office order on Saturday suspended the joining of 137 teachers, officers and employees, who were recruited by the former vice-chancellor of the university on ad-hoc basis on Thursday, defying govt embargo.

RU Registrar Prof Abdus Salam confirmed it in the evening.

He said the ministry

formed a probe committee to investigate the recruitment process. So, they halted the joining process until the probe committee come up with their findings, he added.

On Thursday, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor Prof M Abdus Sobhan violated a ministerial embargo by appointing 137 teachers and staffers on his last day in office.

The Education Ministry termed the recruitments illegal and formed the probe committee on that day.

In December 10, 2020, based on a report of the UGC about the corruption of the university, the ministry had issued an embargo on all kinds of recruitment at RU. -Agencies





