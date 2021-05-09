Video
DUTA protests appointment of nonacademic person at BSFMSTU

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Saturday protested against the appointment of a non-academic person to the post of Treasurer at Bangamata Sheikh Fojiilatunnesa Mujib Science and Technology University and demanded cancellation of his appointment.
In an emergency meeting of association's Executive Council, the teachers of the association  expressed condemnation against the appointment of an additional secretary of
the Ministry of Planning as Treasurer in the university who is on retirement leave (PRL).
At the same time, they demanded withdrawal of this appointment.
A statement signed by DUTA president Prof Dr Md Rahmat Ullah and General Secretary Prof Dr Md Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan stated that as these top positions in higher education administration work on education and financial management to modernize higher education, improve student progress and quality of teachers, it is possible to make quick and accurate decisions in the field of ever-changing higher education through those directly involved in education and research.
It also stated that the Treasurer presides over various meetings of important persons and senior teachers of the university administration.
The teachers' association thinks that it is a violation of the norms of the top positions in higher education institutions.
The association further said, the appointment of an additional secretary is part of a far-reaching plan to appoint bureaucrats in higher education as in other parts of the state.


