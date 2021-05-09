President, PM greet countrymen on Lailatul Qadr

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday greeted the countrymen and the Muslim Ummah across the world on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Qadr.

In separate messages, they prayed for continuous peace, progress and prosperity of the country, the whole world and the Muslim Ummah.

Muslims across the country are set to observe the holy Shab-e-Qadr tonight.

Nightlong special prayers will be held at homes and mosques across the country on the holy night amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President M Abdul Hamid, in his message, said Lailatul Qadr is a holy

night for the entire mankind, which is better than hundreds of nights.

"The significance of Lailatul Qadr is immense as the holy Quran was revealed on this night... Let us pray to Almighty Allah for protection from this pandemic," he added.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Almighty Allah has given a special significance to the night, while all the blessings and mercy of Allah are showered on mankind on the night.

"Let us all pray to Almighty Allah to save the people of Bangladesh and the world from the transmission of the novel coronavirus," she said. -BSS











