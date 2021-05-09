Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 May, 2021, 12:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

President, PM greet countrymen on Lailatul Qadr

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday greeted the countrymen and the Muslim Ummah across the world on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Qadr.
In separate messages, they prayed for continuous peace, progress and prosperity of the country, the whole world and the Muslim Ummah.
Muslims across the country are set to observe the holy Shab-e-Qadr tonight.
Nightlong special prayers will be held at homes and mosques across the country on the holy night amid the coronavirus pandemic.
President M Abdul Hamid, in his message, said Lailatul Qadr is a holy
night for the entire mankind, which is better than hundreds of nights.
"The significance of Lailatul Qadr is immense as the holy Quran was revealed on this night... Let us pray to Almighty Allah for protection from this pandemic," he added.
In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Almighty Allah has given a special significance to the night, while all the blessings and mercy of Allah are showered on mankind on the night.
"Let us all pray to Almighty Allah to save the people of Bangladesh and the world from the transmission of the novel coronavirus," she said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ADB proposes ending financing for coal plants
Probe body grills former RU VC
Resume long-haul bus services, give Tk 5,000cr stimulus package
45 Covid-19 deaths, 1,285 infections in 24 hours
Joining of 137 teachers, staff at RU suspended
DUTA protests appointment of nonacademic person at BSFMSTU
President, PM greet countrymen on Lailatul Qadr
Lailatul Qadr tonight


Latest News
Deaths in Padma: Speedboat owner arrested
Young woman strangled to death by husband for uploading obscene o
India's COVID-19 cases rise by over 400,000
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
Khaleda tests negative for COVID-19
Siblings killed in Sirajganj road accident
South Africa reports 4 cases of India virus variant
Cyber attack shuts down top US fuel pipeline network
Car bombing at Afghan school kills 55, injures over 150
Most Read News
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
Couple found dead at Natore home
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Australia to end ban on citizens returning from India
Moury’s ‘Food Van Grocery’, a relief amid pandemic
Negligence to non-government teachers and employees
Britain free of COVID by August, outgoing vaccine task force chief says
Transport owners want plying of long-distance buses
Two held with Phensedyl in Joypurhat
Woes of mothers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft