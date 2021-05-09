Angry home-bound travellers force ferry service to resume



Desperate people leaving the capital for their village homes on Saturday boarding a moored ferry at Shimulia Terminal oblivious of the government suspension of ferry service during the daytime. [Inset] Homebound passengers seen wading through water to board the ferry at the terminal on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

As a result, health guidelines and hygiene rules were totally ignored. Rather, the Eid journey with no inter-district buses has increased public sufferings. It may worsen due to the current Covid-19 situation in the coming days.

On Saturday, the BIWTC authorities faced extraordinary trouble to control the pressure of thousands of people at the terminals waiting to cross the river despite announcement of suspension of ferry operation at the day time.

At the Shimulia and Banglabazar ferry terminals, thousands of people started demonstrating for crossing the River Padma. At the same time, a group of people boarded the ferries breaching the government prohibition. At one stage, the authorities of Simulia terminal was compelled to start ferry operation defying government order.

Visiting different parts of the Dhaka city, it was found that there was a mad rush of people at every exit point of the city. People were flocking to all exit points of the capital including Amin Bazar, Abdullahpur, Mawa road and Chattogram road on local buses this morning to try and make their journey home ahead of Eid.

Homebound people from the city were headed to the exit points availing the city bus services or other modes of transport. From there they had to catch local modes of transport to take them to their destinations.

Kingshuk Partha, a private company employee, told the Daily Observer, "I had to make five stoppages to reach my home district Netrokona from the capital's Gulshan. As a result, I had to spend almost eight hours and a huge transport cost. Usually, it takes around four hours to reach Netrokona from Dhaka."

"I saw a huge rush of homebound people and no sign of maintaining health guidelines during travelling. A huge number of people were waiting for transports with bag and baggage," he added.

Transports like microbuses, private cars and pickup vans were transporting homebound people more than its capacity. Social distancing was dangerously ignored there amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

At the same time, these transports were demanding hefty fares from the passengers. Without finding any other way people were forced to travel in the transports.

Mahmudul Hasan, a passenger bound for Shirajganj, said, "This type of lockdown may bring negative impact on our coronvirus situation. Rather, if buses run as usual then people could move comfortably maintain social distancing."

"Besides, people could have travelled at three times lesser cost than the present," he added.

The government suspended inter-district transportation ahead of Eid as part of their move to contain Covid-19 outbreak in the country. Bus service resumed within cities across the country, including Dhaka city on May 6.







