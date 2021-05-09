Khaleda’s condition improves a little: Doc

The health condition of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia improved slightly on Saturday, but she still needs the oxygen support as her saturation level still fluctuates due to post-Covid complications, said a member of her personal medical team member.

"Madam is still being given the oxygen support, though her overall condition marked a little improvement. Her oxygen level is coming down to 90 percent when there's no oxygen support," he said.

The physician, wishing anonymity, said though the amount of fluid in her lungs has decreased, It's still being extracted from her lungs which is now a

matter of concern.

He said the BNP chief's blood sugar level is gradually coming under control while pain in her joins has relieved significantly.

Replying to a question, the doctor said if the trend of improvement in her condition continues, then Khaleda will be able to fly abroad soon.

Meanwhile, a BNP senior leader said they have got a positive signal from the government to send her abroad for advanced treatment.

He said all the necessary preparations have been taken to take Khaleda to London or Singapore.

The BNP leader claimed the BNP chief might leave the country either on Sunday night or the following day if her condition doesn't deteriorate again. "She'll be taken to Singapore instead of London, if her condition worsens."

He also said Khaleda's brother Shamim Iskander and his wife Kaniz Fatema and her domestic help Fatema will accompany the BNP chief during her travel abroad.

Earlier on Friday, Khaleda's personal physician Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said the 10-member medical board formed at Evercare Hospital in the capital for the treatment of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will decide whether she has the physical fitness to travel abroad once the government gives her permission to leave the country.

On Wednesday night, Khaleda's younger brother Shamim Iskander met Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at his Dhamanmondi residence and submitted an application seeking permission to send her abroad for advanced treatment.

Law Minister Anisul Haq on Thursday said the opinion of his ministry on allowing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad will be sent to the Home Ministry soon.

The 76-year-old BNP chief, who tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time on April 24, was admitted to Evercare Hospital on April 27 for a thorough health checkup.

She was shifted to the CCU of the hospital with shortness of breath on Monday last.

On April 28, a 10-member medical board, headed by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, was formed for the treatment of Khaleda at the Evercare Hospital a day after her admission there.

Khaleda Zia tested positive for Covid-19 on April 10 as eight people at her residence were infected with the virus. She underwent the second Covid-19 test on April 24 and her report was positive.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on March 25 last year. -UNB





