EC decides to hold no election now

Due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Election Commission (EC) has decided to hold no elections in the country at his moment.

As a result, the four seats - Laxmipur-2, Sylhet-3, Comilla-5 and Dhaka-14 - of the current Eleventh National Parliament will remain vacant.

Political parties including the ruling Awami League (AL) have not been seen to take serious moves centering the by-polls.

Only aspirants of the ruling party are doing some relief and voluntary works and taking part in campaigns in their respective areas.

Aspirants from AL are taking part in relief works and giving financial supports to poor.

According to AL insiders, the party will start selecting candidates and other election activities soon after the polls schedule is announced by the Election Commission (EC).

In this regard, AL Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan told the Daily Observer, "The party will start the process of selecting candidates after the polls schedule is announced." "Everyone is working in their respective areas. We are collecting information about everything and everyone of the party," he added.

As usual, AL will try to select honest and capable candidates for the by-polls. Political activities and backgrounds of the candidates will also get preference to secure the party nomination.

On the selection of candidates, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "To get party nomination, candidates must have honesty and popularity. No unpopular and dishonest person will get party ticket, no matter how great leader he is."

"Those who are working relentlessly to help people during this corona situation will be clearly ahead in the nomination race," he added.

Nasim also said, "The person who stands beside people during their worst time must be a popular person. It is possible only for an honest person with humanity."

About the party's election preparation the Joint General Secretary of AL said when the Election Commission declares polls schedules Awami League will select suitable candidates and start other electoral activities.

Due to the corona pandemic, general elections to the union councils of the country as well as the elections to the local government councils have remained stalled.

According to Election Commission sources, EC is not in favor of voting at the moment without legal obligation in the Corona situation.

Of the four seats one fell vacant as MP Shahid Islam Papul was convicted in a Kuwaiti court. His seat is vacant due to moral turpitude.

The Election Commission decided to hold the by-election in that constituency on April 11. But, the election was postponed on April 1 due to a sudden increase in corona infection in the country.

The rest of the seats became vacant as three other MPs died. And the by-elections to those seats has remained stalled due to the rise in corona infection.

Sylhet-3 constituency's MP Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury died of coronavirus on March 3, leaving his seat vacant.

Dhaka-14 MP Aslamul Haque died of a heart attack on April 4 and Cumilla-5 MP Abdul Matin Khasru died of coronavirus on April 14 this year.





