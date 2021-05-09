Video
Indian variant of C-19 enters country: IEDCR

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Staff Correspondent

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said on Saturday that the Indian variant of coronavirus has been found in the country.
ASM Alamgir, Chief Scientific Officer of IEDCR, said, "This variant was found after examining the samples taken at the private Evercare Hospital in the capital."
Genome sequences have been done of these samples in IEDCR's lab. The data was uploaded by the Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives (IDESI).
According to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza (GSAID) in Germany, the two people who were found with the Indian variant B-1617 were aged 41 and 23. They were infected while travelling in India. One of them is from Khulna and one from Dhaka. Both are men. Their samples were collected on April 28 and 29. One of them has no history of being vaccinated. There is no information about another person's vaccination. This information has been uploaded to the database by IEDCR.
Besides, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said that the Indian variants were found in 6 out of 8 samples of which      Genome sequencing have been done by IEDCR and Jessore University of Science and Technology.
Prof Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of DGHS made the announcement at a press conference on Saturday.
Both the institutes have tested these 8 samples. She also said that both the institutions got the same result out of 8 samples.
The victims all came to Bangladesh through Benapole land port, they are all Indians. However, samples of those who came to Bangladesh through Benapole port a few days ago and escaped from the hospital have also been tested, said Prof Nasima Sultana, adding that none of them were identified with the coronavirus.
Earlier, Though Bangladesh government closed the border with India for 14 days, starting from  April 26, amid virus surge, but many Bangladeshis were allowed to enter the country, subject to having Covid-19 negative certificates. They were put in mandatory quarantine.
However, the Indian variant was first identified in Maharashtra of India on October 5. Recently, it has taken horrible forms. Coronavirus infections soared in India in a "tsunami" of disease, setting a new world record for cases over the past few weeks.


