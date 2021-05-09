Video
Home Miscellaneous

Fraud Case

12 including 'Coin Sumon'  sent to jail

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Saturday sent 12 people, including illegal 'Bitcoin Transaction' mastermind 'Coin Sumon' to jail after a three-day remand.
 Metropolitan Magistrate Md Atiqul Islam passed the  order, said General Register Officer (GRO)  Majharul Islam.
Badda Police Sub-Inspector Shafiuddin Mia, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced the 12 people before the court after a three-day remand.
A team of RAB-1 raided the office of Basic Biz Marketing in Uttar Badda on May 3 and arrested 12 people, including 'Coin Sumon'.
Sumon was operating 'Bitcoin' business in guise of online outsourcing. He employed 32 staff to maintain the illegal business.
Sumon has been involved in crypto currency scam since 2013. His virtual wallet has transactions of over $ 12 lakh per year.



