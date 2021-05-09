Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 May, 2021, 12:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China's exports top forecasts, imports growth best in 10 years

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

BEIJING, May 8: Chinese exports grew at a forecast-busting rate last month, data showed Friday, while imports surged at their strongest in a decade as the global economy bounces back from the pandemic crisis and domestic consumption recovers.
With vaccines being rolled out around the world -- particularly in the key US market -- and economically painful lockdowns being eased, demand for China's goods has picked up this year, having fallen off a cliff in 2020.
Shipments abroad soared 32.3 per cent on-year in April -- smashing the 24.1 per cent expected in a Bloomberg survey -- thanks to a sharp rise in demand for electronics and medical masks.
The impressive figures are attributable to last year's very low base of comparison owing to the pandemic.
But they still show that the global recovery is underway, led by the United States where the economy is scorching along on the back of vast government spending and central bank largesse.
"The stimulus in developed economies, especially in the US, sustained their demand for Chinese manufactured products," Nomura chief China economist Lu Ting told AFP.
He added that the worsening Covid-19 outbreak in emerging markets including India also supported Chinese exports, in part because they then rely on China to supply protective gear.
At home, with the coronavirus largely brought under control, China's vast army of consumers are getting back to their daily lives after last year's travails, sending imports up 43.1 per cent, slightly below forecast but the best rise since early 2011.
The jump was also fired by a surge in commodity prices -- iron ore is at a record and copper close to one -- electronics and integrated circuits, which are then mostly turned around before being shipped abroad.
The strong figures will provide cheer to China's leaders who are looking to recalibrate the economy from state investment and exports-led growth to one more reliant on domestic consumer demand.
But Lu warned of the surging prices of imported commodities noting it "will both trigger higher inflation and depress domestic demand".
Rajiv Biswas, Asia Pacific chief economist at IHS Markit, added that factors such as rising container freight shipping costs, on top of global semiconductor shortages, had "added to China's import bill".
In April, China's trade surplus with the US -- a key point of contention during their bruising trade war -- rose 23 per cent to $28.1 billion.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poor April jobs data pose new challenge for Biden agenda
BA parent IAG loss tops 1bn euros in first quarter
BMW drives profits sharply higher in Q1
Tapping of CIS market underscored at ICAB seminar
China's exports top forecasts, imports growth best in 10 years
Islami Bank Capital Management holds AGM
Crisis looms over Banarasi Palli
Govt model ensures 80pc job in IT companies


Latest News
Deaths in Padma: Speedboat owner arrested
Young woman strangled to death by husband for uploading obscene o
India's COVID-19 cases rise by over 400,000
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
Khaleda tests negative for COVID-19
Siblings killed in Sirajganj road accident
South Africa reports 4 cases of India virus variant
Cyber attack shuts down top US fuel pipeline network
Car bombing at Afghan school kills 55, injures over 150
Most Read News
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
Couple found dead at Natore home
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Australia to end ban on citizens returning from India
Moury’s ‘Food Van Grocery’, a relief amid pandemic
Negligence to non-government teachers and employees
Britain free of COVID by August, outgoing vaccine task force chief says
Transport owners want plying of long-distance buses
Two held with Phensedyl in Joypurhat
Woes of mothers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft