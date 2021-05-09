

Islami Bank Capital Management holds AGM

The meeting unanimously approved the financial statements of IBCML for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Professor Md Kamal Uddin, director of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) and chair of the board of directors of IBCML, presided over the meeting.

The AGM was attended by Md Joynal Abedin, director of Islami Bank and IBCML, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing directors of IBBL and directors of IBCML, Md Ashraful Haque, CFO of IBBL and director of IBCML.

Md Mosharraf Hossain, deputy managing director of IBBL, Md Saleh Iqbal, RDS and UPDS Project in-charge of IBBL, Md Altaf Hossain, senior executive vice president of IBBL, Mohammad Abdur Rahim, managing director and CEO of IBCML, and Abu Syed Md Nahid, the company secretary of IBCML, also joined the meeting. -UNB

















11th annual general meeting (AGM) of Islami Bank Capital Management Limited (IBCML) was held recently on a virtual platform, says a press release.The meeting unanimously approved the financial statements of IBCML for the year ended 31 December 2020.Professor Md Kamal Uddin, director of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) and chair of the board of directors of IBCML, presided over the meeting.The AGM was attended by Md Joynal Abedin, director of Islami Bank and IBCML, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing directors of IBBL and directors of IBCML, Md Ashraful Haque, CFO of IBBL and director of IBCML.Md Mosharraf Hossain, deputy managing director of IBBL, Md Saleh Iqbal, RDS and UPDS Project in-charge of IBBL, Md Altaf Hossain, senior executive vice president of IBBL, Mohammad Abdur Rahim, managing director and CEO of IBCML, and Abu Syed Md Nahid, the company secretary of IBCML, also joined the meeting. -UNB