Govt model ensures 80pc job in IT companies

The `Hire and Train' model introduced by the government to create skilled human resources on frontier technology to utilize potentials of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) has ensured 80 percent job placement in IT companies.

A total of 1070 trainees participated in the training on ICT and out of the 80 percent or 856 trainees have got job in different IT companies immediately after completion of the training that concluded last month, said an official of ICT Division.

"It is really surprising that 80 percent or 856 of the 1070 trainees have got job in different IT companies immediately after completion of the training that concluded last month," said State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak recently.

Leveraging ICT (LICT) Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under ICT Division engaged 32 companies to provide training in `hire and train model' on frontier technologies like AI, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain to the 1070 persons. The training was held Fast Track Future Leader (FTFL) programme of the Project.

"The government is working to develop a quality training model to ensure job of the trainees the `hire and train model. This model would be replicated in other training programmes of the ICT Division," said Palak.

He said the government has undertaken various programmes including organizing training, establishing Sheikh Hasina Institute of Frontier Technology (SHIFT) and Center of Excellence (CoE) to create skilled manpower on frontier technologies which are expediting emergence of 4IR.

"We are taking preparation to face challenges as well as utilize potentials of 4IR," ICT State, said the state minister.

When contacted Senior Secretary of ICT Division N M Zeaul Alam said the government cannot sit idle at a time when the frontier technologies will play a pivotal role to accelerate fourth industrial revolution (4IR) and boost the digital economy.

"The government will not only continue to provide training on frontier technologies, but also help provide financial assistance to the potential startups based on frontier technologies like AI, IoT, blockchain, Augmented Realities, Virtual Realities," Alam added.

Project Director LICT Project Tarique M Barkatullah stressed the need for developing best quality curriculum to ensure quality training and taking step to introduce in the educational institution.

"Otherwise, we will be lagging behind to create skills to be required to face challenges of 4IR," he added.

IT-ITES Policy Adviser of LICT Project Sami Ahmed who played a key role to introduce `hire and train model' said this model has proved to be very much effective as it ensures 80 percent job placement in IT companies. The training held on 22 different tracks on frontier technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain, Data Science, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Internet of Things (IoT) on hire and recruitment model, he said.

Sami said country's 55 IT companies - 35 companies of Dhaka and 20 of Jeshore Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park- which are desperately looking for frontier-tech skilled manpower have been benefited directly from this training. -BSS

















