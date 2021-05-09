Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 May, 2021, 12:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Realme to launch smartphone C20A in BD

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Desk

Realme is gearing up for the launch of another C-series smartphone Realme C20A in Bangladesh within a week or two, according to a Facebook post
The device is confirmed to feature a 5000 mAh battery under the hood and and a 6.5-inch display. Other details of the device are likely to be unveiled on the launch.
The smartphone could, more or less, be the same as the Realme C20 will some slight modifications in specs. Let's take a look at the Realme C20A launch and expected specifications ahead of the launch.
It has a water-drop notch on top for the front camera. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. For optics, it features a single 8MP camera and a 5MP selfie shooter.
Under the hood, the Realme C20 comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It also features a big 5000mAh battery with 10W charging. Realme is shipping the C20 with Android 10 out of the box.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poor April jobs data pose new challenge for Biden agenda
BA parent IAG loss tops 1bn euros in first quarter
BMW drives profits sharply higher in Q1
Tapping of CIS market underscored at ICAB seminar
China's exports top forecasts, imports growth best in 10 years
Islami Bank Capital Management holds AGM
Crisis looms over Banarasi Palli
Govt model ensures 80pc job in IT companies


Latest News
Deaths in Padma: Speedboat owner arrested
Young woman strangled to death by husband for uploading obscene o
India's COVID-19 cases rise by over 400,000
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
Khaleda tests negative for COVID-19
Siblings killed in Sirajganj road accident
South Africa reports 4 cases of India virus variant
Cyber attack shuts down top US fuel pipeline network
Car bombing at Afghan school kills 55, injures over 150
Most Read News
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
Couple found dead at Natore home
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Australia to end ban on citizens returning from India
Moury’s ‘Food Van Grocery’, a relief amid pandemic
Negligence to non-government teachers and employees
Britain free of COVID by August, outgoing vaccine task force chief says
Transport owners want plying of long-distance buses
Two held with Phensedyl in Joypurhat
Woes of mothers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft