Realme to launch smartphone C20A in BD

Realme is gearing up for the launch of another C-series smartphone Realme C20A in Bangladesh within a week or two, according to a Facebook post

The device is confirmed to feature a 5000 mAh battery under the hood and and a 6.5-inch display. Other details of the device are likely to be unveiled on the launch.

The smartphone could, more or less, be the same as the Realme C20 will some slight modifications in specs. Let's take a look at the Realme C20A launch and expected specifications ahead of the launch.

It has a water-drop notch on top for the front camera. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. For optics, it features a single 8MP camera and a 5MP selfie shooter.

Under the hood, the Realme C20 comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It also features a big 5000mAh battery with 10W charging. Realme is shipping the C20 with Android 10 out of the box.






















