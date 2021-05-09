Video
StanChart donates 7,000 Sehri meals to poor on behalf of clients

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Desk

To share the blessings of Ramadan with its clients and the community, Standard Chartered has donated over 7,000 meals to families who lost their livelihoods due to adverse impact of Covid-19.
The meals have been shared on behalf of the Bank's clients in the spirit of the holy month. The packages were prepared and distributed in partnership with Bidyanondo Foundation in locations across Dhaka, says a press release.
Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO, Standard Chartered Bangladesh said, "Each Ramadan, we have had the good fortune of sharing meals together with our clients. While we did not have the privilege to do so this year, we are fortunate to have been able to share meals with the vulnerable communities during the holy month on behalf of our clients."
He added, "The pandemic has laid bare the fault lines of the society, leaving the less fortunate more vulnerable than ever. This act of kindness is a token of our solidarity of purpose, as we work together to heal these fault lines. The pandemic is a tragic and painful reminder of the need to build a more resilient and equitable society, and together, we will rise to this call."
Standard Chartered is the longest serving financial institution in the country, celebrating 116 years in Bangladesh in 2021. As a trusted partner in progress, the Bank is committed to supporting the nation's economic progress and development through its core business of Banking. In the face of a generational challenge, the Bank stood by grassroot communities across Bangladesh, helping the fight against the Covid-19pandemic.
The Bank's initiatives focused both on immediate assistance and life-saving medical intervention, while working towards longer-term recovery through skills development and workforce reintegration. These initiatives combined saw the Bank being recognised as the internationalbank with the highest CSR spend in 2020 by Bangladesh Bank.


