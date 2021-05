You Might Also Like

Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) Director Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan distributing 400 packs (soybean oil, chinigura rice, shemai, sugar and milk powder) Eid content to distressed and helpless people at Madanpur, Narayanganj on Saturday.

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

