Oil notches second weekly gain despite India virus surge

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

May 8: Oil edged up slightly on Friday even as the COVID-19 crisis in India worsened, and prices notched a second weekly gain against the backdrop of optimism over a global economic recovery.
Brent crude futures ended the session at $68.28 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $64.90 a barrel, both up 19 cents, or 0.3 per cent.
The two benchmarksrose by more than 1 per cent on the week, their second consecutive weekly gain, as easing COVID-19 restrictions on movement in the United States and Europe, recovering factory operations and coronavirus vaccinations pave the way for a revival in fuel demand.
"Oil prices might still have a positive second consecutive week, but it is nothing to get energy traders excited that oil will break away from its tightening trading range. Oil's short-term outlook remains very mixed," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA said.
In China, data showed export growth accelerated unexpectedly in April while a private survey pointed to strong expansion in service sector activity. read more
However, crude imports by the world's biggest buyer fell 0.2 per cent in April from a year earlier to 40.36 million tonnes, or 9.82 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest since December.
The recovery in oil demand, however, has been uneven as surging COVID-19 cases in India reduce fuel consumption in the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer. read more
India on Friday reported a record daily rise in coronavirus cases of 414,188, while deaths from COVID-19 swelled by 3,915, according to health ministry data. read more
"Brent came within a whisker of breaking past $70 a barrel this week but failed at the final hurdle as demand uncertainty dragged on prices," said Stephen Brennock at oil brokerage PVM.    -Reuters


