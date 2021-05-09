Walton TV launches Eid Mega Sale with special discounts

Focusing on the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr this month, the Bangladeshi super brand Walton has offered 'Eid Mega Sale' with lucrative discount facility on its produced world-class android smart and LED television.

Under the 'Eid Mega Sale', customers are offered Walton's FHD (Full High Definition) WD43RS model of 1.09 meter or 43-inch Smart TV, priced at Tk 39,400, at discounted price of Tk 32,900. And, 813 millimeter or 32-inch's WD32RS21 model Smart TV worth of Tk 25,900 are offered to customers at Tk 22,900 as well as Tk 20,500 priced WD32F110 model of LED TV are offered at Tk 17,900. The offer will be continued till May 17, 2021.

Apart from these, customers can buy any model of Walton brand's Smart and LED TV at interest-free 6-month installment or 12-month EMI (Equal Monthly Installment) facility, says a press release.

During the coronavirus pandemic situation, customers can get free home delivery of Walton TVs with cash-on-delivery as well as easy installment facility as soon as they make a call to any nearest Walton showroom.

Walton TV Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain said, Walton has been manufacturing and supplying world-class and European standard slim, sleek and stylish designed televisions at the national and international market. And thus, Walton TV became the top selling brand in the local market and also secured about 50 percent market share at home.'

He added that Walton TV witnessed about 85 percent sales growth in the January to April period of 2021 over the previous year's corresponding period.

In this Ramadan , he informed, Walton set a target of selling out 50,000 units of TVs. And thus, Walton has launched the latest smart TV operating system Android 8, outstanding picture quality, Dolby sound system and voice control smart TVs to meet this sales target. Besides, Walton has started the 'Eid Mega Sale' benefits to give buyers the opportunity to buy Walton's smart and LED TVs at special price.

Walton TV has a 6-month replacement benefits with a 4-year replacement guarantee in panel, a two-year spare parts warranty and a five-year free service. There are 76 service centers across the country under the ISO standard service management system for fast after-sales service.




















