Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 May, 2021, 12:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash offers up to 40pc instant cashback on Eid shopping

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Customers will enjoy 5 to 40 percent instant cashback on bKash payment at around 4,500 shopping outlets across the country on the occasion of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr till May 15.
A customer can avail maximum Tk 300 in a day and maximum Tk 500 during the whole campaign as cashback, said a media release on Wednesday.
In addition, cashback on Iftar and grocery payment at various outlets are also available.
Customers can get the offer through bKash app, USSD code *247# or payment gateway.
Customers can avail this offer by making bKash payment for purchasing various lifestyle products and services such as: accessories, clothing, e-commerce, footwear, electronics, superstore items, healthcare, restaurant/cafe, and many more. This offer includes Aarong, Anjan's, Kay Kraft, Banglar Mela, Bibiana, Deshal, Le Reve, Rong, Sadakalo, Sailor, Nogordola, Bata, Zeil's, Lotto, Orange, SaRa, LG Butterfly, Minister, Transcom, Singer, Sony Rangs, Kiva Han, Cafe Euphoria, BAO, Nawab Chatga, Baoxi Kafei, Salam's Kitchen, Khazana Sweets, Peyala, Bangla Shoppers, Boi Bichitra, Al Amin Jewellers, Baby Shop, Gentle Park, Foot Gear, Crescent, etc. and many other renowned shopping outlets.
In addition, bKash customers can enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 offer at After Hours Hotel and Resorts, Platinum Grand, Platinum Residence, Hansa- A Premium Residence, Best Western Plus Maya, Dhaka Regency, Best western Plus Maple Leaf, Asia Hotel and Resorts, Shinepukur Suites and The Way Dhaka.
However, customers can avail Buy 1 Get 3 offer on bKash payment at Long Beach Suites Dhaka.
The offer will be valid till 14th May, 2021 and available through bKash APP & USSD code *247#.
bKash is also offering up to 40% discount on various Iftar deals at Hotel Radisson, Hotel Sarina, Grace 21, Paragon Convention Hall, Munchery, Beans & Grills, Hotel Noorjahan Grand, Hotel Fountain and Adi Ashta Banjan Restaurant to make Iftar more enjoyable during this month of Ramadan.
The offer will be valid till May 15, 2021.
In order to make payment through bKash app, customer has to type the merchant number by tapping on the 'Make Payment' icon on the home screen or by going to the merchant point and scanning the QR code directly.
Customers can easily go to the 'Offers' section of the bKash app as well and check the ongoing offers around
them.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poor April jobs data pose new challenge for Biden agenda
BA parent IAG loss tops 1bn euros in first quarter
BMW drives profits sharply higher in Q1
Tapping of CIS market underscored at ICAB seminar
China's exports top forecasts, imports growth best in 10 years
Islami Bank Capital Management holds AGM
Crisis looms over Banarasi Palli
Govt model ensures 80pc job in IT companies


Latest News
Deaths in Padma: Speedboat owner arrested
Young woman strangled to death by husband for uploading obscene o
India's COVID-19 cases rise by over 400,000
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
Khaleda tests negative for COVID-19
Siblings killed in Sirajganj road accident
South Africa reports 4 cases of India virus variant
Cyber attack shuts down top US fuel pipeline network
Car bombing at Afghan school kills 55, injures over 150
Most Read News
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
Couple found dead at Natore home
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Australia to end ban on citizens returning from India
Moury’s ‘Food Van Grocery’, a relief amid pandemic
Negligence to non-government teachers and employees
Britain free of COVID by August, outgoing vaccine task force chief says
Transport owners want plying of long-distance buses
Two held with Phensedyl in Joypurhat
Woes of mothers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft