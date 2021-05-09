bKash offers up to 40pc instant cashback on Eid shopping

Customers will enjoy 5 to 40 percent instant cashback on bKash payment at around 4,500 shopping outlets across the country on the occasion of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr till May 15.

A customer can avail maximum Tk 300 in a day and maximum Tk 500 during the whole campaign as cashback, said a media release on Wednesday.

In addition, cashback on Iftar and grocery payment at various outlets are also available.

Customers can get the offer through bKash app, USSD code *247# or payment gateway.

Customers can avail this offer by making bKash payment for purchasing various lifestyle products and services such as: accessories, clothing, e-commerce, footwear, electronics, superstore items, healthcare, restaurant/cafe, and many more. This offer includes Aarong, Anjan's, Kay Kraft, Banglar Mela, Bibiana, Deshal, Le Reve, Rong, Sadakalo, Sailor, Nogordola, Bata, Zeil's, Lotto, Orange, SaRa, LG Butterfly, Minister, Transcom, Singer, Sony Rangs, Kiva Han, Cafe Euphoria, BAO, Nawab Chatga, Baoxi Kafei, Salam's Kitchen, Khazana Sweets, Peyala, Bangla Shoppers, Boi Bichitra, Al Amin Jewellers, Baby Shop, Gentle Park, Foot Gear, Crescent, etc. and many other renowned shopping outlets.

In addition, bKash customers can enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 offer at After Hours Hotel and Resorts, Platinum Grand, Platinum Residence, Hansa- A Premium Residence, Best Western Plus Maya, Dhaka Regency, Best western Plus Maple Leaf, Asia Hotel and Resorts, Shinepukur Suites and The Way Dhaka.

However, customers can avail Buy 1 Get 3 offer on bKash payment at Long Beach Suites Dhaka.

The offer will be valid till 14th May, 2021 and available through bKash APP & USSD code *247#.

bKash is also offering up to 40% discount on various Iftar deals at Hotel Radisson, Hotel Sarina, Grace 21, Paragon Convention Hall, Munchery, Beans & Grills, Hotel Noorjahan Grand, Hotel Fountain and Adi Ashta Banjan Restaurant to make Iftar more enjoyable during this month of Ramadan.

The offer will be valid till May 15, 2021.

In order to make payment through bKash app, customer has to type the merchant number by tapping on the 'Make Payment' icon on the home screen or by going to the merchant point and scanning the QR code directly.

Customers can easily go to the 'Offers' section of the bKash app as well and check the ongoing offers around

them. -UNB











