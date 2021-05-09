Samsung launches attractive Eid offers on smartphones

Samsung Bangladesh has come up with exciting offers that include cashback, promo discount, and lucrative gifts for its wide range of smartphones ahead of the biggest fest of the Muslims to make this Eid more happening for the smartphone enthusiasts.

The Eid offer will continue till May 31, 2021. Under this offer, the customers can avail of different exciting offers such as cashback of up to BDT 20,000, promo discount up to BDT 4,000, up to 15GB data bundle offer, and attractive gifts (Buds+/Buds Pro/Fit2) while purchasing Samsung smartphones.

Moreover, upon buying selective handsets, customers will have 'TwinWin' opportunity where they can get a chance to win another smartphone. There are also EMI facilities available for up to 18 months with 0% interest, says a press release.

On this occasion, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "This is the time when people crave for something new, especially a new smartphone at an affordable price. Our offers will definitely help smartphone enthusiasts grab their desired phone and get rewarded as well ahead of Eid."

Customers buying Galaxy M01 Core and Galaxy A51 will enjoy a promo discount of BDT 1,000, whereas there will be promo discounts of BDT 2,000 on Galaxy M21 (6/128GB), Galaxy A71 (8/128GB) and Galaxy M51 (8/128GB), and BDT 4,000 on Galaxy M31 (both 6/64GB & 8/128GB variants). Meanwhile, anyone purchasing Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will enjoy a cashback of 10K/15K.

Upon buying Galaxy M02 (2/32GB) the buyer can win any one of the triple offers (cashback of 600/1000 or Twin Win), while for Galaxy M02 (3/32GB), Galaxy M01s, and Galaxy M02s, there is a cashback offer of BDT 500/1000 or a chance to get 'Twin Win.'

Those who will buy Galaxy A32, Galaxy A72, Galaxy Note10 lite, or Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (cashback of 10K/20K) will enjoy different cashback offers along with a chance to win attractive gifts (Buds+/Buds Pro/Fit2) and get another new smartphone (Twin Win).









