Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 May, 2021, 12:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung launches attractive Eid offers on smartphones

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Desk

Samsung Bangladesh has come up with exciting offers that include cashback, promo discount, and lucrative gifts for its wide range of smartphones ahead of the biggest fest of the Muslims to make this Eid more happening for the smartphone enthusiasts.
The Eid offer will continue till May 31, 2021. Under this offer, the customers can avail of different exciting offers such as cashback of up to BDT 20,000, promo discount up to BDT 4,000, up to 15GB data bundle offer, and attractive gifts (Buds+/Buds Pro/Fit2) while purchasing Samsung smartphones.
Moreover, upon buying selective handsets, customers will have 'TwinWin' opportunity where they can get a chance to win another smartphone. There are also EMI facilities available for up to 18 months with 0% interest, says a press release.
On this occasion, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "This is the time when people crave for something new, especially a new smartphone at an affordable price. Our offers will definitely help smartphone enthusiasts grab their desired phone and get rewarded as well ahead of Eid."
Customers buying Galaxy M01 Core and Galaxy A51 will enjoy a promo discount of BDT 1,000, whereas there will be promo discounts of BDT 2,000 on Galaxy M21 (6/128GB), Galaxy A71 (8/128GB) and Galaxy M51 (8/128GB), and BDT 4,000 on Galaxy M31 (both 6/64GB & 8/128GB variants). Meanwhile, anyone purchasing Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will enjoy a cashback of 10K/15K.
Upon buying Galaxy M02 (2/32GB) the buyer can win any one of the triple offers (cashback of 600/1000 or Twin Win), while for Galaxy M02 (3/32GB), Galaxy M01s, and Galaxy M02s, there is a cashback offer of BDT 500/1000 or a chance to get 'Twin Win.'
Those who will buy Galaxy A32, Galaxy A72, Galaxy Note10 lite, or Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (cashback of 10K/20K) will enjoy different cashback offers along with a chance to win attractive gifts (Buds+/Buds Pro/Fit2) and get another new smartphone (Twin Win).   


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poor April jobs data pose new challenge for Biden agenda
BA parent IAG loss tops 1bn euros in first quarter
BMW drives profits sharply higher in Q1
Tapping of CIS market underscored at ICAB seminar
China's exports top forecasts, imports growth best in 10 years
Islami Bank Capital Management holds AGM
Crisis looms over Banarasi Palli
Govt model ensures 80pc job in IT companies


Latest News
Deaths in Padma: Speedboat owner arrested
Young woman strangled to death by husband for uploading obscene o
India's COVID-19 cases rise by over 400,000
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
Khaleda tests negative for COVID-19
Siblings killed in Sirajganj road accident
South Africa reports 4 cases of India virus variant
Cyber attack shuts down top US fuel pipeline network
Car bombing at Afghan school kills 55, injures over 150
Most Read News
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
Couple found dead at Natore home
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Australia to end ban on citizens returning from India
Moury’s ‘Food Van Grocery’, a relief amid pandemic
Negligence to non-government teachers and employees
Britain free of COVID by August, outgoing vaccine task force chief says
Transport owners want plying of long-distance buses
Two held with Phensedyl in Joypurhat
Woes of mothers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft