Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 May, 2021, 12:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

LR Global pledges resumption of efforts to boost FDI in BD

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

LR Global, one of the fund managers in Bangladesh, has pledged to resume its efforts to promote foreign direct investment in the country, which has been hindered since in 2015.
The fund manager also vowed to provide full support to Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, so that its reforms have a "positive impact" on the capital market.
"We believe that the current Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has set the stage for exemplary leadership for a comprehensive reform of our capital markets. We are very optimistic about the potential of the capital market and the role of the new commission has already initiated," LR Global Bangladesh CEO Reaz Islam, said in a written statement to the media on Saturday.
Depending on the steps all market intermediaries take, the capital market can move in the "right direction". "Or, we may collectively miss a golden opportunity to make a material progress that benefits all parties ranging from issuers to investors," he said.
Islam explained the timing and importance of the news briefing, saying LR Global wants to play a catalytic role in the Bangladesh economy and investments and the difficulties his organisation faced since 2015 have come to an end in early 2021.
"LR Global has always contributed towards the development of the capital market since its inception in 2008. We will continue to participate, more so now than ever before since there is a congenial atmosphere today in the capital market," he said.
"We are absolutely open to partner with any interested parties, including our competitors, regulators, sponsors, journalists and retail and institutional investors," Islam said. "We will deploy all our resources to bridge the information gap and investment know-how that exist for all investors so that it makes a material impact on every investor engaged in the capital market. We welcome anyone to join us in the mission." "Although we went through a very difficult time for the last few years but we overcame all due to our strong dedication, a proven and transparent investment process and an excellent performance."
bdnews24.com adds: Despite challenges, LR Global-managed funds have materially outperformed through consistently beating the market by over 5 percent per annum on an average and paid over 46.6 percent of dividend across all the funds, according to a statement.
LR Global highlighted the improvement in the capital market after the new commission took charge: bringing "guilty capital market manipulators" to book and imposing fine, conducting roadshows abroad to attract foreign investors and easing the IPO approval process.
The BSEC also took steps to develop the bond market and introduced more financial instruments. It formed a capital market stabilisation fund worth Tk 210 billion and developed an overall transparent and investment-friendly environment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poor April jobs data pose new challenge for Biden agenda
BA parent IAG loss tops 1bn euros in first quarter
BMW drives profits sharply higher in Q1
Tapping of CIS market underscored at ICAB seminar
China's exports top forecasts, imports growth best in 10 years
Islami Bank Capital Management holds AGM
Crisis looms over Banarasi Palli
Govt model ensures 80pc job in IT companies


Latest News
Deaths in Padma: Speedboat owner arrested
Young woman strangled to death by husband for uploading obscene o
India's COVID-19 cases rise by over 400,000
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
Khaleda tests negative for COVID-19
Siblings killed in Sirajganj road accident
South Africa reports 4 cases of India virus variant
Cyber attack shuts down top US fuel pipeline network
Car bombing at Afghan school kills 55, injures over 150
Most Read News
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
Couple found dead at Natore home
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Australia to end ban on citizens returning from India
Moury’s ‘Food Van Grocery’, a relief amid pandemic
Negligence to non-government teachers and employees
Britain free of COVID by August, outgoing vaccine task force chief says
Transport owners want plying of long-distance buses
Two held with Phensedyl in Joypurhat
Woes of mothers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft