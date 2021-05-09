Special arrangement for vehicle registration demanded

Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA) has placed a demand to the government to introduce special arrangements for registration of vehicles at the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) amid the ongoing countrywide lockdown to facilitate safe mobility.

The BARVIDA members have been taking delivery of imported vehicles from ports are the seaports, customs houses and banks have remained open amid the ongoing lockdown, according to a press release.

Since the BRTA remained closed during the lockdown, the release said the buyers cannot complete registration of their vehicles and thus cannot ply those on the streets.

But, during this lockdown, the owners of new vehicles could have run their vehicles and thus the government could earn a substantial amount of revenue through registration of vehicles.

Under the circumstances, the BARVIDA has demanded to the government to keep BRTA open in a limited scale for the sake of continuing their business operations.

It is mentionable that the government has kept suspended the registration process of vehicles at the BRTA during the lockdown.

















