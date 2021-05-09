

Energypac Industrial Park opens at Sreepur, Gazipur

The inauguration was announced by owner Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL) at a virtual press conference on the day.

The Industries Minister lauded Energypac for establishing an environment-friendly factory said COVID-19 pandemic had wreaked havoc on all the economies and sectors around the world. But Bangladesh is on track to overcome all the pandemic challenges and move forward.

Energypac Power Generation Limited Managing Director and CEO Humayun Rashid in his presidential address said: "The Industrial Park will help us to strengthen the local manufacturing industry of automative and steel building."

He said, the Industrial Park will increase employment opportunities, take the power generation sector to new heights, and develop the economy.

Multiple EPGL products will be manufactured in the Industrial Park, like Steelpac, GLAD, and JAC.

The project has employed 550 people, and it is located over around 52 bighas of land. The production and the operational activities of the Industrial Park will boost the commercial automotive and pre-engineering steel building sector.

This state-of-the-art 'Enerygypac Industrial Park' houses a world-class plant capable of testing a load of up to 1.5 MW and producing 500 generators of the GLAD brand. Enerygypac plans to build a world-class electric DB box that will be capable of testing a load of up to 3 MW and increase the capacity of the plant to produce 1000 GLAD generators.

The park also has an assembling plant for JAC vehicles, where 1200 vehicles can be assembled every year. Enerygypac hopes to increase the capacity to 1500 and build a bus assembling plant and electric vehicles. There is also a plant for prefabricated steel building with a yearly production capacity of 18,00 MT.

Enerygypac has plans for manufacturing pre-engineering low-cost houses, nut-bolts, wear machines, and profile sheets, and marketing those as well, which will contribute greatly to the infrastructural development of the country along with contributions in the power and transport sector.

EPGL soon plans to established storage facilities along with mezzanine floors and innovative technologies to maximize production.

Senior officials from Energypac Power Generation Limited have participated in the inauguration ceremony, including Humayun Rashid, Managing Director, CEO; Rabiul Alam, Chairman; Enamul Haq Chowdhury, Director; Nurul Aktar,Director and Rezwanul Kabir, Director;Mohammed Nurul Amin, Independent Director; Mikail Shipar, Independent Director also attended the event.





Energypac Industrial Park was virtually inaugurated at Sreepur in Gazipur by Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP as the chief guest on Saturday.The inauguration was announced by owner Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL) at a virtual press conference on the day.The Industries Minister lauded Energypac for establishing an environment-friendly factory said COVID-19 pandemic had wreaked havoc on all the economies and sectors around the world. But Bangladesh is on track to overcome all the pandemic challenges and move forward.Energypac Power Generation Limited Managing Director and CEO Humayun Rashid in his presidential address said: "The Industrial Park will help us to strengthen the local manufacturing industry of automative and steel building."He said, the Industrial Park will increase employment opportunities, take the power generation sector to new heights, and develop the economy.Multiple EPGL products will be manufactured in the Industrial Park, like Steelpac, GLAD, and JAC.The project has employed 550 people, and it is located over around 52 bighas of land. The production and the operational activities of the Industrial Park will boost the commercial automotive and pre-engineering steel building sector.This state-of-the-art 'Enerygypac Industrial Park' houses a world-class plant capable of testing a load of up to 1.5 MW and producing 500 generators of the GLAD brand. Enerygypac plans to build a world-class electric DB box that will be capable of testing a load of up to 3 MW and increase the capacity of the plant to produce 1000 GLAD generators.The park also has an assembling plant for JAC vehicles, where 1200 vehicles can be assembled every year. Enerygypac hopes to increase the capacity to 1500 and build a bus assembling plant and electric vehicles. There is also a plant for prefabricated steel building with a yearly production capacity of 18,00 MT.Enerygypac has plans for manufacturing pre-engineering low-cost houses, nut-bolts, wear machines, and profile sheets, and marketing those as well, which will contribute greatly to the infrastructural development of the country along with contributions in the power and transport sector.EPGL soon plans to established storage facilities along with mezzanine floors and innovative technologies to maximize production.Senior officials from Energypac Power Generation Limited have participated in the inauguration ceremony, including Humayun Rashid, Managing Director, CEO; Rabiul Alam, Chairman; Enamul Haq Chowdhury, Director; Nurul Aktar,Director and Rezwanul Kabir, Director;Mohammed Nurul Amin, Independent Director; Mikail Shipar, Independent Director also attended the event.