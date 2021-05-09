

Chicken, edible oil, sugar prices up, vegetables unchanged in kitchen market

They said that prices of edible oil have gone up as the government allowed refiners to increase the price of the essential by Tk 2 a litre but the real rise appears much higher.

Chicken prices increased by Tk 10-40 a kg in city markets depending on quality and variety. While high breed broiler prices increased by Tk 10 a kg during the week selling for Tk 140-150 a kg, prices of Sonali variety increased by Tk 30 a kg selling for Tk 260-270. Local chicken sold for Tk 500-540 a kg on the day.

A one-litre bottled soya bean oil sold for Tk 140-142 in the market while five- litre container sold for Tk 650-660 on Friday. Unpackaged soya bean oil and palm oil sold for Tk 125-128 and Tk 115-120 a litre respectively.

Prices of onion increased by Tk 5 a kg. Local onion sold for Tk 40-45 a kg while imported ones sold for Tk 35-40. Prices of red lentil remained unchanged over the week. Coarse variety sold for Tk 65-70 a kg while the medium-quality sold for Tk 85-90 a kg. Fine red lentil sold for Tk 115-120 a kg on the day. The price of eggs remained unchanged selling four eggs for Tk 28-30.

Rice prices remained high in the city market and all over the country. Coarse rice sold for Tk 45-488 a kg while medium quality rice sold for Tk 52-56 a kg. Miniket sold for Tk 60 to Tk 63 and Najirshail sold for Tk 68-70.

Prices of sugar remained high. Refined sugar was retailed at Tk 68-70 a kg while the locally produced ones were retailed at Tk 70.

Vegetables prices were stable on the high side. Aubergine sold for Tk 40-60 a kg, papaya for Tk 40-45. Bitter gourd sold for Tk 40-50, bottle gourd for Tk 40-50 apiece, cucumber for Tk 40-60 a kg, string beans for Tk 40-50, okra for Tk 40-50 pointed gourd for Tk 30-40. Tomato for Tk 30-40 a kg.

Potato prices stayed high because of Ramadan. It sold for Tk 20 a kg up from Tk 16-18 before Ramada. Green chili sold for Tk 50-70 a kg.

The prices of beef were stable at Tk 570-600 a kg in the market. Mutton sold yet higher for Tk 800-900. Fish prices remained unchanged.

Rohita sold for Tk 250-280 a kg and Katla for Tk 230-260 depending on the size and quality. Pangas and Tilapia sold for Tk 130-180 and Tk 120-160 a kg respectively.

Imported garlic was retailed at Tk 110-120 a kg while the local variety sold for Tk 80-90.Imported ginger sold for Tk 120-140 a kg but the local variety sold for Tk 130-160. Fine-packaged salt sold for Tk 35 a kg while the refined variety at Tk 25 a kg.



























