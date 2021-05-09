Video
Sunday, 9 May, 2021, 12:43 PM
2 killed in Rajshahi road crash

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Rajshahi, May 8 : Two people were killed and 13 others injured when a truck hit a motorbike and some pedestrians at Goadagari municipality area of Rajshahi district on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Israil Hossain, 47, a line man of local power office and son of Yeahia and Rony, 25, son of Ataur Rahman of Mohishalbari Sagarpara area.
Khalilur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Godagari Police Station, said the truck carrying an excavator machines and workers hit a motorbike and some pedestrians around 10:30 am, leaving two people dead on the spot and 13 others injured.    -UNB



