2 killed in Rajshahi road crash

Rajshahi, May 8 : Two people were killed and 13 others injured when a truck hit a motorbike and some pedestrians at Goadagari municipality area of Rajshahi district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Israil Hossain, 47, a line man of local power office and son of Yeahia and Rony, 25, son of Ataur Rahman of Mohishalbari Sagarpara area.

Khalilur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Godagari Police Station, said the truck carrying an excavator machines and workers hit a motorbike and some pedestrians around 10:30 am, leaving two people dead on the spot and 13 others injured. -UNB