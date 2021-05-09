Forest guards to intensify patrolling in Sunderbans during Eid holidays

Khulna, May 8 : The Bangladesh government has cancelled leaves of all forest personnel posted in the Sundarbans and asked them to intensify patrolling in the mangrove forest during the Eid holidays.

Stricter patrolling, officials said, would help keep at bay smugglers who could take advantage of theEid holidays to cut trees or hunt deer in the Sunderbans.

Khulna Circle Forest Conservator Moinuddin Khan said, "The usual norm is to allow some forest personnel to take leave of absence during the Eid holidays, but this year everyone has been asked to stay on."

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, officials of all government, semi-government, autonomous and private organisations, and banks and financial institutions have also been asked to remain at their respective workstations during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.







