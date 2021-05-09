Ensure women’s participation in all peace initiatives: Shahriar

Dhaka, May 8 : State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam has said the UN and the international partners need to support national governments in their efforts to protect and advance the cause of women.

"During this trying time, let's redouble our efforts to ensure women empowerment globally and their full, equal, and meaningful participation in all peace initiatives," he said. He was addressing a webinar titled "Women, Security and Peacebuilding: A 21st Century Perspective" on Friday night.

Bangabandhu Centre for Bangladesh Studies in Canada - BCBS - in collaboration with the Bangladesh High Commission, Ottawa, Canada, organised the webinar.

Mobina SB Jaffer, Senator for British Columbia, Jacqueline O'Neill, Ambassador of Women, Peace and Security, Global Affairs Canada, Yasmin Ratansi, MP Don Valley East, Ontario, Major General (ret) Kristin Lund, Former Head of Mission UNTSO, Norway and Commander Carla Monteiro de Castro Araujo, MINUSCA, Military Gender Advisor for the Force spoke as panelists.

Dr Khalilur Rahman, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Canada and Chief Patron of BCBS, welcomed the panelists to the webinar and made his introductory remarks highlighting the importance of the issue as well as the role Bangladesh and Canada have been playing in promoting women's empowerment, peace and security. -UNB







