Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 May, 2021, 12:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Passenger from KSA caught with 2kg gold

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

Dhaka May 8 : Preventive team of Dhaka Customs House (DCH) detained a passenger from Saudi Arabia and seized gold weighing around 2.02 kg from Hazrat Shah Jalal International Airport Saturday.
 The passenger was identified as Bahar Miah, hailing from Khagrachhari District.
 Sources at the airport said based on secret information, officials of Customs preventive team took position at different strategic points of the airport.
 The Customs officials increased their surveillance when a flight of Saudia Airlines landed at the airport from Saudi Arabia at around 12:50 p.m.      -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 killed in Rajshahi road crash
Forest guards to intensify patrolling in Sunderbans during Eid holidays
Ensure women’s participation in all peace initiatives: Shahriar
Clear wages, Eid bonus by May 10: RMG workers
Elderly couple found dead in Natore
Passenger from KSA caught with 2kg gold
Webinar held marking Al-Quds Day
Clear wages, Eid bonus by May 10: RMG workers


Latest News
Deaths in Padma: Speedboat owner arrested
Young woman strangled to death by husband for uploading obscene o
India's COVID-19 cases rise by over 400,000
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
Khaleda tests negative for COVID-19
Siblings killed in Sirajganj road accident
South Africa reports 4 cases of India virus variant
Cyber attack shuts down top US fuel pipeline network
Car bombing at Afghan school kills 55, injures over 150
Most Read News
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
Couple found dead at Natore home
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Australia to end ban on citizens returning from India
Moury’s ‘Food Van Grocery’, a relief amid pandemic
Negligence to non-government teachers and employees
Britain free of COVID by August, outgoing vaccine task force chief says
Transport owners want plying of long-distance buses
Two held with Phensedyl in Joypurhat
Woes of mothers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft