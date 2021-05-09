Passenger from KSA caught with 2kg gold

Dhaka May 8 : Preventive team of Dhaka Customs House (DCH) detained a passenger from Saudi Arabia and seized gold weighing around 2.02 kg from Hazrat Shah Jalal International Airport Saturday.

The passenger was identified as Bahar Miah, hailing from Khagrachhari District.

Sources at the airport said based on secret information, officials of Customs preventive team took position at different strategic points of the airport.

The Customs officials increased their surveillance when a flight of Saudia Airlines landed at the airport from Saudi Arabia at around 12:50 p.m. -UNB







