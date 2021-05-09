Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 May, 2021, 12:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Nothing can stop Olympics from going ahead: IOC's Coates

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

SYDNEY, MAY 8: International Olympic Committee vice-president John Coates was adamant Saturday that nothing could stop the Tokyo Olympics from going ahead, despite ongoing risks from Covid-19.
Asked by AFP if there was any scenario in which the Games, which are due to start on July 23, could be cancelled or postponed again at this late stage, he replied: "No, there's not.
"The prime minister of Japan said that to the president of the United States two or three weeks ago. He continues to say that to the IOC.
"We're working with him (Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga) on all of the safety measures. It's going ahead."
Suga held talks with US President Joe Biden in April and stressed the Asian nation was doing everything possible to contain Covid-19 infections and hold a "safe and secure" Olympics.
But questions continue to be raised about the viability of the Games, given the ongoing pandemic and a virus state of emergency in Tokyo and other parts of Japan being extended on Friday.
While Japan's Covid-19 outbreak remains much smaller than in many countries, with just over 10,500 deaths, its vaccine rollout is moving slowly and polls show most Japanese people support cancellation or another delay.
Coates, the point man for the Games as head of the IOC's coordination commission, said a huge amount of work had been done to ensure the safety of athletes and the Japanese public.
"We spent the first half of last year identifying all the worst-case scenarios," he told reporters in Sydney on the sidelines of the Australian Olympic Committee's annual general meeting.
"We spent the next six months looking at the countermeasures that are necessary.
"We're implementing those countermeasures, predicated on there being no vaccine, so that situation has improved. The Games will go ahead."
US drugs giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Thursday announced a deal with the IOC to provide vaccines to competitors and staff at the Games.
In a statement, the firms said they would coordinate with national sporting bodies to make sure that coronavirus vaccines are available to anyone who needs one before travelling to Japan.
Coates said it was a big step forward.
"All of the precautions that we have been taking are aimed at the health of the athletes and the health of the people of Japan," he said, denying the IOC was putting sport and financial considerations before health.
"We've put an amazing amount of work into the procedures that ensure the safety of the athletes through testing ... boosted now by all athletes around the world now having access to the vaccine."
But he also admitted that not having the Japanese public fully on board was a concern.
"I think there's a correlation between the numbers who are concerned about their safety with the numbers who have been vaccinated in Japan," he said.
"And the numbers (vaccinated) are very small, particularly among the elderly. So as the vaccine is rolled out in Japan, I think that will improve.
"The other message we have to get across to them, and are getting across to them, is that these measures we've been taking and trialling at test events are working," he added.
While some Olympic test events and qualifiers have been postponed, cancelled or moved abroad, others, notably the diving World Cup, have been successfully held in Tokyo with athletes from overseas.
Coates revealed a Tunisian official at a recent rowing event in Tokyo tested
positive for coronavirus, but said that only proved the tough measures were working.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real, Barca, Juventus defend Super League in face of UEFA 'threats'
Nothing can stop Olympics from going ahead: IOC's Coates
Manchester City poised to win Premier League title
Murray to hit with Djokovic in Rome with Roland Garros on his mind
Newcastle dent Leicester's Champions League bid with shock win
Nadal admits Zverev defeat 'step back' but positive
Murali and Moody return safely in Sri Lanka
New Zealand cricketer Seifert positive for coronavirus in India


Latest News
Deaths in Padma: Speedboat owner arrested
Young woman strangled to death by husband for uploading obscene o
India's COVID-19 cases rise by over 400,000
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
Khaleda tests negative for COVID-19
Siblings killed in Sirajganj road accident
South Africa reports 4 cases of India virus variant
Cyber attack shuts down top US fuel pipeline network
Car bombing at Afghan school kills 55, injures over 150
Most Read News
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
Couple found dead at Natore home
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Australia to end ban on citizens returning from India
Moury’s ‘Food Van Grocery’, a relief amid pandemic
Negligence to non-government teachers and employees
Britain free of COVID by August, outgoing vaccine task force chief says
Transport owners want plying of long-distance buses
Two held with Phensedyl in Joypurhat
Woes of mothers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft