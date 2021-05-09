Video
Murray to hit with Djokovic in Rome with Roland Garros on his mind

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

LONDON, MAY 8: Andy Murray will head to the Rome Masters next week and practice with world number one and long-time rival Novak Djokovic as he once again attempts to reignite his injury-stalled career.
The three-time Grand Slam champion has been out of action since suffering groin pain ahead of the Miami Open in March.
Following training in London, Murray, who turns 34 next week, now intends to travel to Rome for practice on the sidelines of the Italian Open.
He then hopes he will be granted a wild card for either of the ATP tournaments in Geneva or Lyon the following week before playing the French Open.
"When I got back from Miami I went through a process of scans," said Murray, now ranked at at 123 in the world, on Friday.
"They didn't show anything serious but I was still having pain.    -AFP


