Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 May, 2021, 12:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

FIFA, AFC joint qualifiers

No new face in preliminary squad

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has called in 28 booters in the primary squad for the national team ahead of the three joint qualifiers of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup mathes on Saturday. There was no new face among them.
All of these booters have experiences of playing in the national team before. Most of them were in the lately played tri-nation football event in Nepal.
The boys in red and green outfits are to face Afghanistan, India and Oman in the three remaining matches in a centralised venue in Qatar. The match against the Afghans is on the third of June while India match is on the seventh of June and Oman match is on 15 June.
These matches were to be played already by now yet were postponed and later rescheduled due to the second outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus.
Now that the three remaining matches of the joint qualifiers of 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup are scheduled to be played in coming June, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has called the coaches in Dhaka to get ready for the next mission.
The booters were asked to join on the 10th of May at the residential camp.
In the meantime, Bangladesh national football team head coach James Day Jamie, assistant coach Stuart Watkiss and goalkeeper coach Les Cleevely are too scheduled to return Dhaka on the same day after enjoying a vacation back home in England.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real, Barca, Juventus defend Super League in face of UEFA 'threats'
Nothing can stop Olympics from going ahead: IOC's Coates
Manchester City poised to win Premier League title
Murray to hit with Djokovic in Rome with Roland Garros on his mind
Newcastle dent Leicester's Champions League bid with shock win
Nadal admits Zverev defeat 'step back' but positive
Murali and Moody return safely in Sri Lanka
New Zealand cricketer Seifert positive for coronavirus in India


Latest News
Deaths in Padma: Speedboat owner arrested
Young woman strangled to death by husband for uploading obscene o
India's COVID-19 cases rise by over 400,000
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
Khaleda tests negative for COVID-19
Siblings killed in Sirajganj road accident
South Africa reports 4 cases of India virus variant
Cyber attack shuts down top US fuel pipeline network
Car bombing at Afghan school kills 55, injures over 150
Most Read News
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
Couple found dead at Natore home
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Australia to end ban on citizens returning from India
Moury’s ‘Food Van Grocery’, a relief amid pandemic
Negligence to non-government teachers and employees
Britain free of COVID by August, outgoing vaccine task force chief says
Transport owners want plying of long-distance buses
Two held with Phensedyl in Joypurhat
Woes of mothers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft