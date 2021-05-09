No new face in preliminary squad

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has called in 28 booters in the primary squad for the national team ahead of the three joint qualifiers of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup mathes on Saturday. There was no new face among them.

All of these booters have experiences of playing in the national team before. Most of them were in the lately played tri-nation football event in Nepal.

The boys in red and green outfits are to face Afghanistan, India and Oman in the three remaining matches in a centralised venue in Qatar. The match against the Afghans is on the third of June while India match is on the seventh of June and Oman match is on 15 June.

These matches were to be played already by now yet were postponed and later rescheduled due to the second outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus.

Now that the three remaining matches of the joint qualifiers of 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup are scheduled to be played in coming June, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has called the coaches in Dhaka to get ready for the next mission.

The booters were asked to join on the 10th of May at the residential camp.

In the meantime, Bangladesh national football team head coach James Day Jamie, assistant coach Stuart Watkiss and goalkeeper coach Les Cleevely are too scheduled to return Dhaka on the same day after enjoying a vacation back home in England.







