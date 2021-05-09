Mohammedan topples Sk Russel to place fourth



Players of Mohammedan Sporting Club celebrating their win over Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday. photo: BFF

The traditional black and white outfits are gradually restoring their name with good results in the second leg of the ongoing BPL 2020-21. They had just celebrated a 2-1 won over Saif Sporting Club a few days back. It was the third consecutive win in the round on to the day.

Winning the match, Mohammedan seized the fourth place with 28 points from 15 matches.

On Saturday, Mohammedan boys found the win following a 38th minute effort of 22-year old Burkina Faso defender Mounzir Coulidiati who headed on a corner of Habibur Rahman Shohag.

The rest of the match was uneventful and losing the match, the Russel boys were demoted to the fifth place with 26 points from 15 matches.

The league race is getting more interesting yet challenging condition with the big names struggling for the top positions and once powerhouse Mohammedan fighting to restore its past.

Now, there is only one match today (Sunday) where Gopibagh's Brothers Union and Uttar Baridhara Club will engage at 4:00pm at the same Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.







