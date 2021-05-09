Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 May, 2021, 12:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Mohammedan topples Sk Russel to place fourth

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Sports Reporter

Players of Mohammedan Sporting Club celebrating their win over Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday. photo: BFF

Players of Mohammedan Sporting Club celebrating their win over Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday. photo: BFF

Mohammedan Sporting Club had a 1-0 win over Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra on Saturday and toppled the same opponent to grab the fourth place on the 13-team point table of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
The traditional black and white outfits are gradually restoring their name with good results in the second leg of the ongoing BPL 2020-21. They had just celebrated a 2-1 won over Saif Sporting Club a few days back. It was the third consecutive win in the round on to the day.
Winning the match, Mohammedan seized the fourth place with 28 points from 15 matches.
On Saturday, Mohammedan boys found the win following a 38th minute effort of 22-year old Burkina Faso defender Mounzir Coulidiati who headed on a corner of Habibur Rahman Shohag.
The rest of the match was uneventful and losing the match, the Russel boys were demoted  to the fifth place with 26 points from 15 matches.
The league race is getting more interesting yet challenging condition with the big names struggling for the top positions and once powerhouse Mohammedan fighting to restore its past.
Now, there is only one match today (Sunday) where Gopibagh's Brothers Union and Uttar Baridhara Club will engage at 4:00pm at the same Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real, Barca, Juventus defend Super League in face of UEFA 'threats'
Nothing can stop Olympics from going ahead: IOC's Coates
Manchester City poised to win Premier League title
Murray to hit with Djokovic in Rome with Roland Garros on his mind
Newcastle dent Leicester's Champions League bid with shock win
Nadal admits Zverev defeat 'step back' but positive
Murali and Moody return safely in Sri Lanka
New Zealand cricketer Seifert positive for coronavirus in India


Latest News
Deaths in Padma: Speedboat owner arrested
Young woman strangled to death by husband for uploading obscene o
India's COVID-19 cases rise by over 400,000
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
Khaleda tests negative for COVID-19
Siblings killed in Sirajganj road accident
South Africa reports 4 cases of India virus variant
Cyber attack shuts down top US fuel pipeline network
Car bombing at Afghan school kills 55, injures over 150
Most Read News
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
Couple found dead at Natore home
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Australia to end ban on citizens returning from India
Moury’s ‘Food Van Grocery’, a relief amid pandemic
Negligence to non-government teachers and employees
Britain free of COVID by August, outgoing vaccine task force chief says
Transport owners want plying of long-distance buses
Two held with Phensedyl in Joypurhat
Woes of mothers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft