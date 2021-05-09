Neymar extends PSG contract to 2025

PARIS, MAY 8: Neymar has signed a contract extension that will see him stay at Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the 2024-2025 season, the French champions announced on Saturday.

The Brazil attacker said he had "grown as a person, as a human being" since joining the club in 2017 from Barcelona for 222 million euros ($270 million) in what remains the most expensive transfer in history.

"I'm really pleased to continue my adventure at Paris Saint-Germain," the 29-year-old said in a club statement after extending his contract until June 30, 2025.

"I'm very happy in Paris, and proud to be part of this squad, to work with these players, a great coach and to be part of the history of this club.

"I have grown as a person here, as a human being and as a player, too. So I am very happy to extend my contract and I hope to win many more trophies here."

Coach Mauricio Pochettino said in a press conference: "Everyone in the PSG family is happy that a player of Neymar's talent has extended his contract." -AFP







