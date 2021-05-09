

Shakib tests Covid-19 negative after coming from India

Shakib who is in 14-day quarantine now in a local hotel in the city, gave his sample on May 6, the day when he and Mustafizur Rahman arrived in Dhaka from Ahmedabad through a chartered flight.

Mustafizur also gave his sample on the same day but his result will be available today (Sunday), said the BCB physician Monjurul Islam.

The duo will be tested once more during their quarantine period.

Shakib and Mustafizur had to return to the country after the IPL was postponed due to the upsurge of Covid-19 cases in the bio-bubble of the tournament. Shakib's teammates Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were the first two cricketers to be tested positive and thereafter players of three other franchises were infected. Later Shakib's other teammate Tim Seifert was tested positive.

Shakib practiced along with them and so there was concern over his result. Meanwhile Shakib's other teammate, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna became positive for the deadly virus.

Krishna flew business class on a commercial airline from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru on May 5, and got a test done on May 6 after feeling uneasy. It was in Bengaluru where Krishna tested positive, but it is believed to be a mild case.

On Friday, the BCCI had named Krishna among the four standbys for the World Test Championship final and the Test series in England. -BSS







