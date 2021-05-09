Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 May, 2021, 12:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib tests Covid-19 negative after coming from India

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Shakib tests Covid-19 negative after coming from India

Shakib tests Covid-19 negative after coming from India

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan became negative in the first Covid-19 test after coming from India.
Shakib who is in 14-day quarantine now in a local hotel in the city, gave his sample on May 6, the day when he and Mustafizur Rahman arrived in Dhaka from Ahmedabad through a chartered flight.
Mustafizur also gave his sample on the same day but his result will be available today (Sunday), said the BCB physician Monjurul Islam.
The duo will be tested once more during their quarantine period.
Shakib and Mustafizur had to return to the country after the IPL was postponed due to the upsurge of Covid-19 cases in the bio-bubble of the tournament. Shakib's teammates Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were the first two cricketers to be tested positive and thereafter players of three other franchises were infected. Later Shakib's other teammate Tim Seifert was tested positive.
Shakib practiced along with them and so there was concern over his result. Meanwhile Shakib's other teammate, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna became positive for the deadly virus.
Krishna flew business class on a commercial airline from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru on May 5, and got a test done on May 6 after feeling uneasy. It was in Bengaluru where Krishna tested positive, but it is believed to be a mild case.
On Friday, the BCCI had named Krishna among the four standbys for the World Test Championship final and the Test series in England.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real, Barca, Juventus defend Super League in face of UEFA 'threats'
Nothing can stop Olympics from going ahead: IOC's Coates
Manchester City poised to win Premier League title
Murray to hit with Djokovic in Rome with Roland Garros on his mind
Newcastle dent Leicester's Champions League bid with shock win
Nadal admits Zverev defeat 'step back' but positive
Murali and Moody return safely in Sri Lanka
New Zealand cricketer Seifert positive for coronavirus in India


Latest News
Deaths in Padma: Speedboat owner arrested
Young woman strangled to death by husband for uploading obscene o
India's COVID-19 cases rise by over 400,000
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
Khaleda tests negative for COVID-19
Siblings killed in Sirajganj road accident
South Africa reports 4 cases of India virus variant
Cyber attack shuts down top US fuel pipeline network
Car bombing at Afghan school kills 55, injures over 150
Most Read News
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
Couple found dead at Natore home
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Australia to end ban on citizens returning from India
Moury’s ‘Food Van Grocery’, a relief amid pandemic
Negligence to non-government teachers and employees
Britain free of COVID by August, outgoing vaccine task force chief says
Transport owners want plying of long-distance buses
Two held with Phensedyl in Joypurhat
Woes of mothers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft