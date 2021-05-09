Video
Mamata accuses Indian EC of presiding over rigging in polls

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Tripti Nath

New Delhi, May 8: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday questioned the integrity of the Election Commission of India and accused it of directly helping the BJP during the recent State Assembly polls.
In her speech on the first day on the floor of the Assembly after a landslide victory that earned her a third straight term in office, Mamata warned stern action against the BJP for inciting violence in the state and said the Election Commission presided over rigging in some places. "I can challenge that had the Election Commission not helped them (BJP) directly, they would not have won even thirty seats. In this election, rigging took place in some places under the watch of the poll panel. There should be immediate electoral reforms or else the democratic fabric of the country will be jeopardized."
Biman Banerjee was elected the Speaker for the third straight term on Saturday. The opposition BJP legislators boycotted the House proceedings to protest against the killing of their party workers in the post-poll violence in the state. The Chief Minister also directed the administration to take stern action against anyone trying to fan communal tension in the state. Her instructions were loud and clear, "Do not compromise, take stern action against people talking on communal lines as per the law, be it me or anyone else," she said.
She reiterated that the BJP was inciting violence in the state as it is not able to accept the mandate of the people. "For six months, they have not done anything except pushing the country to the brink of destruction and a health crisis. They had only one target and that was to capture Bengal and now they (BJP) cannot accept the mandate of the common man. So they are trying to incite violence in the state and are posting fake videos. West Bengal has a spine and it never bows. There was a conspiracy, all central ministers landed here. I don't know how many crores they spent on planes and hotels. Money was flowing like water here," she remarked.
Several Union ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, besides the party's top leadership, were seen canvassing in West Bengal in the run-up to the Assembly elections. Mamata said that the central forces are roaming around in the state without caring to undergo any RT-PCR tests and spreading infection.





