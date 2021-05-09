Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 May, 2021, 12:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Tree Felling at Suhrawardy Udyan

Green activists demand exemplary punishment for those involved

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

Students of Dhaka University planting a sapling as part of their protest against felling of trees at Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday. photo : Observer

Students of Dhaka University planting a sapling as part of their protest against felling of trees at Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday. photo : Observer

A group of environment activists and university students demanded exemplary punishment for the people responsible for cutting trees at Suhrawardhy Udyan.
They said as a compensation of such crime, the government must plant a huge number of saplings during the rainy season.  
Environmentalist Paval Partha termed the Suhrawardy Udyan the oxygen bank for all the city dwellers.  "How can they cut trees in this situation when Dhaka has been branded as the worst polluted city in the world," he said.
He also noted that not only city dwellers but also various species of birds, such as doel, shyama, shalik and bulbuli were at risk of losing their habitats because of cutting trees.
Besides, fern, shrubs, bees, snakes, bats and butterflies that enrich the biodiversity of the park are also at risk due to this project, he said.
"Humans cannot put the lives of birds and animals in danger like this. We can carry out development without disturbing nature but the government is destroying it," a protester said.
M Zakir Hossain Khan, Honorary Executive Director of Change Initiative, said the decline in trees would take a toll on the city's climate.
Trees absorb carbon dioxide from the environment, lowering the atmospheric temperature. Dhaka dwellers are facing heat waves because of diminishing green belts in the city as well as increasing concrete structures, he added.
Subrata Kumar Das, a Supreme Court lawyer, said all the ongoing development projects were aimed at setting up more brick-and-mortar establishments and not for the environment.
"We expected that the government would spare important green zones like Suhrawardy Udyan and Ramna Park. But Dhaka's oxygen bank, Suhrawardy Udyan, is being destroyed," he said.
When contacted, an official of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works said the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs is executing the project.
"Indeed some trees in the way of the construction layout have been cut down for development work," he said.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt accepts private power producers’ demands: Nasrul
Mamata accuses Indian EC of presiding over rigging in polls
All For Eid
WHO tells G7 vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’
Project afoot to make March 7 venue a wonder, says Quader
Green activists demand exemplary punishment for those involved
Capital dredging of Karnaphuli River goes on amid pandemic
India hits 4,000 virus deaths in a day


Latest News
Deaths in Padma: Speedboat owner arrested
Young woman strangled to death by husband for uploading obscene o
India's COVID-19 cases rise by over 400,000
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
Khaleda tests negative for COVID-19
Siblings killed in Sirajganj road accident
South Africa reports 4 cases of India virus variant
Cyber attack shuts down top US fuel pipeline network
Car bombing at Afghan school kills 55, injures over 150
Most Read News
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
Couple found dead at Natore home
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Australia to end ban on citizens returning from India
Moury’s ‘Food Van Grocery’, a relief amid pandemic
Negligence to non-government teachers and employees
Britain free of COVID by August, outgoing vaccine task force chief says
Transport owners want plying of long-distance buses
Two held with Phensedyl in Joypurhat
Woes of mothers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft