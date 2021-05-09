Green activists demand exemplary punishment for those involved



Students of Dhaka University planting a sapling as part of their protest against felling of trees at Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday. photo : Observer

They said as a compensation of such crime, the government must plant a huge number of saplings during the rainy season.

Environmentalist Paval Partha termed the Suhrawardy Udyan the oxygen bank for all the city dwellers. "How can they cut trees in this situation when Dhaka has been branded as the worst polluted city in the world," he said.

He also noted that not only city dwellers but also various species of birds, such as doel, shyama, shalik and bulbuli were at risk of losing their habitats because of cutting trees.

Besides, fern, shrubs, bees, snakes, bats and butterflies that enrich the biodiversity of the park are also at risk due to this project, he said.

"Humans cannot put the lives of birds and animals in danger like this. We can carry out development without disturbing nature but the government is destroying it," a protester said.

M Zakir Hossain Khan, Honorary Executive Director of Change Initiative, said the decline in trees would take a toll on the city's climate.

Trees absorb carbon dioxide from the environment, lowering the atmospheric temperature. Dhaka dwellers are facing heat waves because of diminishing green belts in the city as well as increasing concrete structures, he added.

Subrata Kumar Das, a Supreme Court lawyer, said all the ongoing development projects were aimed at setting up more brick-and-mortar establishments and not for the environment.

"We expected that the government would spare important green zones like Suhrawardy Udyan and Ramna Park. But Dhaka's oxygen bank, Suhrawardy Udyan, is being destroyed," he said.

When contacted, an official of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works said the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs is executing the project.

"Indeed some trees in the way of the construction layout have been cut down for development work," he said.







