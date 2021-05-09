Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 May, 2021, 12:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Capital dredging of Karnaphuli River goes on amid pandemic

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 6: The capital dredging of the Karnaphuli  River is going on amid the ongoing Covid-19.
Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Chairman of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), said the capital dredging of the Karnaphuli River has been progressing fast as it is a vital work to continue the channel of the port navigable.
CPA Chairman hoped that the work would be completed in time.
The Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of the Karnaphuli River dredging has been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) at the end of April, CPA Chairman said. The RDPP proposing of an estimated cost of Tk 307 crore has already been approved at the interministerial meeting.
 The BUET expert team had proposed to dredge 51 lakh cubic metres of waste from the riverbed at an estimated cost of  Tk 307 crore. More than 17 lakh cubic metres of silt has already been dredged from the riverbed of the Karnaphuli.
Earlier, the CPA had taken a project to dredge nearly 42 lakh cubic metres from the Karnaphuli at a cost of Tk258 crore. During the ongoing project work, the authority has detected that it is not sufficient to make the Karnaphuli navigable. For this reason, the authority has decided to dredge more than 51 lakh cubic metres of waste from the river.  the BUET expert survey team proposed to dredge additional 9 lakh cubic metre of mud from the riverbed of the Karnaphuli. It increases the costing of the works at around  Tk49 crore.
With the proposal of the BUET team, the costing now stands at  Tk 307 crore for dredging 51 lakh cubic metre of mud from the riverbed of the Karnaphuli which was submitted on December 7 last year.
 The Karnaphuli  River had been silted up from 4 metres to 7 metres. The 11 metre deep Karnaphuli has recently turned into a 4 metre deep river.
Earlier, the CPA had decided to dredge about 4 metres deep of the river. But the CPA sources said more than 7 metre deep siltation had been found in several places.
So, to complete the dredging of the river properly, seven metres deep of the river should be dredged out.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt accepts private power producers’ demands: Nasrul
Mamata accuses Indian EC of presiding over rigging in polls
All For Eid
WHO tells G7 vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’
Project afoot to make March 7 venue a wonder, says Quader
Green activists demand exemplary punishment for those involved
Capital dredging of Karnaphuli River goes on amid pandemic
India hits 4,000 virus deaths in a day


Latest News
Deaths in Padma: Speedboat owner arrested
Young woman strangled to death by husband for uploading obscene o
India's COVID-19 cases rise by over 400,000
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
Khaleda tests negative for COVID-19
Siblings killed in Sirajganj road accident
South Africa reports 4 cases of India virus variant
Cyber attack shuts down top US fuel pipeline network
Car bombing at Afghan school kills 55, injures over 150
Most Read News
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
Couple found dead at Natore home
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Australia to end ban on citizens returning from India
Moury’s ‘Food Van Grocery’, a relief amid pandemic
Negligence to non-government teachers and employees
Britain free of COVID by August, outgoing vaccine task force chief says
Transport owners want plying of long-distance buses
Two held with Phensedyl in Joypurhat
Woes of mothers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft