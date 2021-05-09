Capital dredging of Karnaphuli River goes on amid pandemic

CHATTOGRAM, May 6: The capital dredging of the Karnaphuli River is going on amid the ongoing Covid-19.

Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Chairman of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), said the capital dredging of the Karnaphuli River has been progressing fast as it is a vital work to continue the channel of the port navigable.

CPA Chairman hoped that the work would be completed in time.

The Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of the Karnaphuli River dredging has been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) at the end of April, CPA Chairman said. The RDPP proposing of an estimated cost of Tk 307 crore has already been approved at the interministerial meeting.

The BUET expert team had proposed to dredge 51 lakh cubic metres of waste from the riverbed at an estimated cost of Tk 307 crore. More than 17 lakh cubic metres of silt has already been dredged from the riverbed of the Karnaphuli.

Earlier, the CPA had taken a project to dredge nearly 42 lakh cubic metres from the Karnaphuli at a cost of Tk258 crore. During the ongoing project work, the authority has detected that it is not sufficient to make the Karnaphuli navigable. For this reason, the authority has decided to dredge more than 51 lakh cubic metres of waste from the river. the BUET expert survey team proposed to dredge additional 9 lakh cubic metre of mud from the riverbed of the Karnaphuli. It increases the costing of the works at around Tk49 crore.

With the proposal of the BUET team, the costing now stands at Tk 307 crore for dredging 51 lakh cubic metre of mud from the riverbed of the Karnaphuli which was submitted on December 7 last year.

The Karnaphuli River had been silted up from 4 metres to 7 metres. The 11 metre deep Karnaphuli has recently turned into a 4 metre deep river.

Earlier, the CPA had decided to dredge about 4 metres deep of the river. But the CPA sources said more than 7 metre deep siltation had been found in several places.

