Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 May, 2021, 12:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

India hits 4,000 virus deaths in a day

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

NEW DELHI, May 8: New Covid-19 deaths surged past 4,000 for the first time in India on Saturday in one of the world's worst outbreaks, as the pope called for patent waivers to "allow universal access to the vaccine."
The call for waivers has gained momentum after the United States announced its surprise support for such a scheme to enable adequate vaccine supplies to fight the raging pandemic.
India now accounts for nearly half of the world's new known cases according to an AFP database, and it reported a national record 4,187 new deaths Saturday.
New Delhi has struggled to contain the outbreak, which has overwhelmed its healthcare system and sparked public anger over mismanagement.
"The government says that there is ample supply of medicines and oxygen," said Brijesh Pandey, who spends hours every day jostling with others to try to secure oxygen for his brother-in-law.
"But look how hundreds of desperate people are struggling to save their brothers, sisters and parents."
India reported more than 400,000 new infections on Saturday, but many experts suspect the official death and case numbers are a gross underestimate. The surge has spilled into next-door Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt accepts private power producers’ demands: Nasrul
Mamata accuses Indian EC of presiding over rigging in polls
All For Eid
WHO tells G7 vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’
Project afoot to make March 7 venue a wonder, says Quader
Green activists demand exemplary punishment for those involved
Capital dredging of Karnaphuli River goes on amid pandemic
India hits 4,000 virus deaths in a day


Latest News
Deaths in Padma: Speedboat owner arrested
Young woman strangled to death by husband for uploading obscene o
India's COVID-19 cases rise by over 400,000
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
Khaleda tests negative for COVID-19
Siblings killed in Sirajganj road accident
South Africa reports 4 cases of India virus variant
Cyber attack shuts down top US fuel pipeline network
Car bombing at Afghan school kills 55, injures over 150
Most Read News
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
Couple found dead at Natore home
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Australia to end ban on citizens returning from India
Moury’s ‘Food Van Grocery’, a relief amid pandemic
Negligence to non-government teachers and employees
Britain free of COVID by August, outgoing vaccine task force chief says
Transport owners want plying of long-distance buses
Two held with Phensedyl in Joypurhat
Woes of mothers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft