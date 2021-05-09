India hits 4,000 virus deaths in a day

NEW DELHI, May 8: New Covid-19 deaths surged past 4,000 for the first time in India on Saturday in one of the world's worst outbreaks, as the pope called for patent waivers to "allow universal access to the vaccine."

The call for waivers has gained momentum after the United States announced its surprise support for such a scheme to enable adequate vaccine supplies to fight the raging pandemic.

India now accounts for nearly half of the world's new known cases according to an AFP database, and it reported a national record 4,187 new deaths Saturday.

New Delhi has struggled to contain the outbreak, which has overwhelmed its healthcare system and sparked public anger over mismanagement.

"The government says that there is ample supply of medicines and oxygen," said Brijesh Pandey, who spends hours every day jostling with others to try to secure oxygen for his brother-in-law.

"But look how hundreds of desperate people are struggling to save their brothers, sisters and parents."

India reported more than 400,000 new infections on Saturday, but many experts suspect the official death and case numbers are a gross underestimate. The surge has spilled into next-door Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. -AFP



