Sunday, 9 May, 2021, 12:41 PM
Prince Misizulu named next Zulu king amid family feud

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

JOHANNESBURG, May 8: The eldest son of South Africa's late Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini and his recently departed regent queen was Friday named the monarch's successor amid a turbulent succession battle.
Prince Misuzulu Zulu, 46 -- whose name means "strengthening the Zulus" -- was named heir in the last will of his deceased mother and queen, Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.
The will was read out on television on Friday.
The 65-year-old queen and regent died on April 30, weeks after she was named interim successor to her  husband king Goodwill Zwelithini, the longest-serving leader of South Africa's largest ethnic group.
Zwelithini passed away on March 12 at 72 after half a century on the throne following a battle with a diabetes-related illness.    -AFP



