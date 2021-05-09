Prince Misizulu named next Zulu king amid family feud

JOHANNESBURG, May 8: The eldest son of South Africa's late Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini and his recently departed regent queen was Friday named the monarch's successor amid a turbulent succession battle.

Prince Misuzulu Zulu, 46 -- whose name means "strengthening the Zulus" -- was named heir in the last will of his deceased mother and queen, Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

The will was read out on television on Friday.

The 65-year-old queen and regent died on April 30, weeks after she was named interim successor to her husband king Goodwill Zwelithini, the longest-serving leader of South Africa's largest ethnic group.

Zwelithini passed away on March 12 at 72 after half a century on the throne following a battle with a diabetes-related illness. -AFP