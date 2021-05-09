Limiting global warming could greatly cut sea-level rise, scientists find

LONDON, May 8: Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees this century could halve sea-level rise caused by melting ice sheets and glaciers, scientists have found.

The analysis of vast amounts of data by supercomputer modelling found sea level rises from melting ice could be reduced to 13cm from the predicted 25cm by 2100, if current pledges under the Paris Agreement to cut carbon emissions are delivered - meaning rising temperatures are curbed to 1.5 degrees.

Halving sea level rises from land ice could help reduce a predicted increase in severe coastal flooding, according to Dr Tamsin Edwards of King's College London, who led the research.

A second study, however, indicates warming of 3 degrees could cause sea level to increase by 0.5 cm every year by 2100 as a result of melting Antarctic land ice, with accelerated loss from 2060.

The findings provide insight into the likely immense impact of melting land ice - mainly in the Antarctic and Greenland - on global sea-level rises caused by climate disruption. This accounts for 50 per cent of sea-level rise, while the other half comes from oceans expanding as they warm.

Both studies were published in Nature on Wednesday, and highlight that aggressive efforts to limit global warming will sharply reduce future sea-level rise. Since 1993, land ice has contributed to around half of all global sea-level rise. -AP





