Indian C-19 variant: Matter of concern

It is worrying to know that the deadly coronavirus variant, which is ravaging neighbouring India, has been found in Bangladesh, according to Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). The variant was found testing a sample at Evercare Hospital in the capital.



Though Bangladesh government closed the border with India for 14 days, starting from 26 April, amid virus surge, but many Bangladeshis were allowed to enter the country, subject to having Covid-19 negative certificate. They were put in mandatory quarantine. The World Health Organization said that the India variant has been found in over a dozen countries. Besides, Public Health England said on Friday that coronavirus variant B.1.617.2, which was first identified in India, would be classified as a variant of concern due to evidence it was more transmissible. Coronavirus infections soared in India in a "tsunami" of disease, setting a new world record for cases over the past few weeks.



The Indian variant is beginning its spread beyond the country's borders. Under these current circumstances, it is really a matter of concern since Bangladesh is a bordering country of India. Authorities concerned should take preparation so that this variant cannot wreck havoc in the country as it did in India.

