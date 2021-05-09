Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 May, 2021, 12:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Indian C-19 variant: Matter of concern

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Dear Sir
It is worrying to know that the deadly coronavirus variant, which is ravaging neighbouring India, has been found in Bangladesh, according to Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). The variant was found testing a sample at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

Though Bangladesh government closed the border with India for 14 days, starting from 26 April, amid virus surge, but many Bangladeshis were allowed to enter the country, subject to having Covid-19 negative certificate. They were put in mandatory quarantine. The World Health Organization said that the India variant has been found in over a dozen countries. Besides, Public Health England said on Friday that coronavirus variant B.1.617.2, which was first identified in India, would be classified as a variant of concern due to evidence it was more transmissible. Coronavirus infections soared in India in a "tsunami" of disease, setting a new world record for cases over the past few weeks.

The Indian variant is beginning its spread beyond the country's borders. Under these current circumstances, it is really a matter of concern since Bangladesh is a bordering country of India. Authorities concerned should take preparation so that this variant cannot wreck havoc in the country as it did in India.
Alif Khan
Over email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian C-19 variant: Matter of concern
Woes of mothers
Paid media and fake news versus the fair scribe
Leaving or living with parents: Mother’s Day thoughts
Why Muslims rebel? A struggle for self-determination
A culture of respecting right to privacy  
Stop using plastics  
Myanmar military outmaneuvers ASEAN neighbours


Latest News
Deaths in Padma: Speedboat owner arrested
Young woman strangled to death by husband for uploading obscene o
India's COVID-19 cases rise by over 400,000
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
Khaleda tests negative for COVID-19
Siblings killed in Sirajganj road accident
South Africa reports 4 cases of India virus variant
Cyber attack shuts down top US fuel pipeline network
Car bombing at Afghan school kills 55, injures over 150
Most Read News
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
Couple found dead at Natore home
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Australia to end ban on citizens returning from India
Moury’s ‘Food Van Grocery’, a relief amid pandemic
Negligence to non-government teachers and employees
Britain free of COVID by August, outgoing vaccine task force chief says
Transport owners want plying of long-distance buses
Two held with Phensedyl in Joypurhat
Woes of mothers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft