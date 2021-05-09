

Woes of mothers



But can such a divine figure like mother, who we call is the greatest gift of nature, wish ill to her child? You may have a frown crossing your forehead or an eyebrow-raise with such an idiotic question on the most unquestioned relation between a mother and her child, but you cannot simply deny that a section of our society blindly indulge themselves in pointing their fingers of blame at mothers for anything and everything that happens to their children.



The unscrupulous people's wild blame game towards mothers goes much wilder when a daughter does an offence, be it a silly argument with family members, or poor academic performance, or having a premature high-school affair. Even in the worst case leading to murder or rape of a girl, we witnessed in the past, much to our dismay and disgust, how brutally and blatantly a mother being accused, denied justice and even maligned.



In our patriarchal society, a mother is the ultimate scapegoat for any misfortune that befalls our kids and the latest name who made it to this pathetic list is the mother of Anushka. We should have unequivocally said, "We want justice." But did we? Quite ironically and disturbingly, we rather saw a significant number of netizens spitting their venom of hatred on Anushkar's mother in social media as if she was to blame for the tragedy to her daughter.



A mother's woes, however, are not all from the society. Even her own children at times do not spare her either. All odd as it may sound, in some occasions, the very same woman who they are so tightly tied to with the chord of blood appears increasingly hostile to them as they grow up. Their myopic eyes see the unwanted intrusion of their parents into their lives! They feel the burden of their over protectiveness! They hear the cacophony of their nagging against all day!



But can they count the drops of sweats a mother has to shed in the process of mothering a child? Can their self-obsessed hearts feel the long warm breaths she takes every time her heart bleeds? Can their bare eyes watch the agonizing pains she masks under the veil of a fake smile? No! More often than not, they cannot! They cannot fathom out the depth a mother's love could have! They cannot hear a mother's silent sobs across the invisible walls of love! Their self-centered minds cannot reach the bottom of a mother' heart!



Mother's unconditional and altruistic love is the biggest source of our inspiration but we have a tendency to take it all for granted. As we claim we do love our mothers, can't we get our affection for our mothers reflected in our acts? If you love your mother truly, prove it by materializing the dreams she has about you; stop lying and be a kind, just and virtuous man she can feel proud of in her peer groups; offer your prayers or worships for her longevity; stay by her side during every up and down she encounters in her life; love her selflessly till the time she breathes her last.



Our love for our mothers should not be wrapped up with glittering yet hollow and empty words to get some quick acclamation or for some cheap show offs.



May-9 comes every year and so does the International Mother's Day. Hullabaloo kicks off in social networking sites. Newsfeeds flood as netizens wish their mothers with photos and congratulatory messages. But the plight of our mothers still remains unchanged in the society. Still we see our mothers being thrown out of the homes with no penny, no cloths. Still our ears agonizingly hear our mothers being left behind all alone in the midst of forest by their offspring for fear of Corona.



Still our mothers rot in the four concrete walls of hundreds of old rooms across the country. Their own homes are still prisons to them as their children pursue their selfish dreams overseas. Their rights are still distant dreams. Their unspoken words still go unheard. Why? Is this the day only for a photo you post or a Facebook status you share? Is it the day only for some sugar-candy words you tell your mother? It must be beyond! It must be from the bottom of your hearts.



As we observe the International Mother's day, let not it be a day of hypocrisy by only giving a Facebook post but not listening to their inner urges. On this day of mothers, it should not slip our minds that disobeying a mother is the refusal of Allah's order. As mothers are the best gifts of nature, mothers cannot be theirs, ours, his or mine; mothers are mothers; one mother in distress means all in so.



As we are now going through a catastrophic time of Covid-19, let us spend some time to understand how much torment--physical and mental, they are coming across. The magnanimity of a mother who breathes life into a family should not be cocooned into mere a virtual and superficial celebration. "Mother" is the synonym of heaven and what else can possibly fill up the void of returning home to not find your mother waiting for you? Let all the mothers of the world stay fine with their children under their wings.

Faisal Ahmed teaches English Language in ABC International School, Narayanganj









