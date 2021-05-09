

Leaving or living with parents: Mother’s Day thoughts



While we believe mothers are not to be formally remembered and celebrated just once a year but every day of our lives; many of us don't even do it even once a year. In fact, most of us, perhaps, wouldn't be able to remember when we appreciated our mothers' contribution last time. Why wouldn't be like that? Appreciating mothers' contribution is becoming increasingly difficult because there is a sharp rise of living without parents nowadays. Or, perhaps, it's a cultural thing that we are too shy to acknowledge our mothers' role in our lives.



Different contributing factors are pushing parents to distant places when they need us most. Sometimes, people are moving to other cities or countries for better education and job opportunity and there they are, gone forever. Have you ever marked that the more qualified the children, the lonelier the parents get during old age? Look around you; plenty of examples are prevailing among our kith and kin.



It's a common observation that many modern wives are not comfortable living with mothers-in-law. For many, living with old parents is just a social cliché and an extra burden. Others think that the city is too expensive to feed one or two extra mouths.We all have come across cases of such kinds. While there can be many petty reasons, arguably, many of us are abandoning our greatest treasures by choice.



From emotional support to petty issues, we needed mothers for what not in our young age. After all, mothers are mother, caring and loving. They are the glue that holds the family together. The role of woman in the society is not limited to motherhood only nowadays. Some of them abandon their jobs despite being incredibly successful because of their children. How many amongst us truly appreciate their role in the family and society?



Being a father myself, I can feel the excitement my children get when I come back home after work. I suppose, I would love to see my grown-up children every day after their day's commitment when I am old and wrinkled because these feelings are reciprocal and it never gets old. Mother's excitement is few times multiplied for sure. I bet, our mothers are equally excited to see their extremely busy grown-up children even in their old days. However, to allow this simple pleasure, living with parents is essential.



Think about the condition of the parents living alone during this Corona pandemic. They need our attention more than ever. The problem of not living with the parents is a reality nowadays; presumably, it will increase in the days to come. Islam eloquently guides us about dealing with parents, especially our mothers, because mothers are held in very high esteem in Islam.



Islam instructs Muslim to be kind, obedient, grateful, respectful, and gentle to both parents, especially to mothers. Many verses in the Holy Quran show the importance of mothers in the life of Muslims. For instance, Allah says in the Quran: "Your Lord has decreed that you worship none but Him and that you be kind to parents. Whether one or both of them attain old age in your life, say not to them a word of contempt, nor repel them, but address them in terms of honour. And out of kindness, lower to them the wing of humility and say, 'My Lord! Bestow on them Your Mercy even as they cherished me in childhood.'" (Quran 17:23-24)



According to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), mother's status is three times higher than the father's status as stated in one hadith in Sahih Bukhari. The importance of serving one's mother is more than Jihad, as stated in hadith: A man came to Allah's Messenger (PBUH) and said: "O Messenger of Allah! I want to go out and fight (in Jihad) and I have come to ask your advice." He (PBUH) said: "Do you have a mother?" He said: "Yes." Prophet (PBUH) said: "Then stay with her, for Paradise is beneath her feet." (Sunan Nisai)



Mothers never let go of their children, children do when they are old. Leaving mothers wouldn't earn that paradise we all aspire to enter, living with them might.



At the end of her life, Anna Jarvis, campaigned to rescind Mother's Day because of the excessive commercialization surrounding the day she observed. Let us not observe the day because it's a fashion. Some mothers are concerned as they grow old. Let this Mother's Day be a reminder of how well we can take care of our mother/mom/ma/amma, as they cared for us throughout our lives.

Golam Towhid Al Kibria is a graduate from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) as well as Army Command College, Nanjing, China







