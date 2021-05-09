Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 May, 2021, 12:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Marginal farmers at Begumganj find interest in sunflower farming

Published : Sunday, 9 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

A sunflower field in Begumganj Upazila. photo: observer

A sunflower field in Begumganj Upazila. photo: observer

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI, May 8: Marginal farmers in Begumganj  Upazila of the district have find interest in sunflower cultivation.
According to field sources, for the first time, the sunflower farming has begun recently; the yielding of the sunflower has been good; so the growers are expecting a good profit.
Sources concerned said, if the weather goes fair, the production of the seed crop will be encouraging.
According to sources at the upazila Agriculture Office, under the  current fiscal year, Begumganj Upazila Agriculture Office initiated the first time sunflower cultivation; a total of 50 marginal farmers was inspired through various programmes including field day; and under this experimental  farming, 10 hectares of land have been bought under the sunflower cultivation.
The growing sunflower plants start flowering. Already, many people are coming from distant areas to see the fields.
To mention, some plants are already in maturing stage of seed; growers are passing busy time in rearing their fields and expecting bumper production.
Farmers said, if they get fair prices, they will continue farming in the next year too.
Upazila  Agriculture Officer Rezaul Karim Bhuiya said, there will be an encouraging expansion of sunflower cultivation in Begumganj if growers get  fair market prices of sunflower seeds.
Begumganj Upazila Chairman Shahnaz Begum and Vice-Chairman Noor Hossain Masud  said, "We thank the agriculture department for such successful cultivation of sunflower."
Along with sunflower, growers will be benefitted from other crops as well, he added.
"We'll try to help farmers in need," he maintained, adding, farmers will be provided with any possible assistance on behalf of the Upazila Parishad.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Marginal farmers at Begumganj find interest in sunflower farming
One more dies of diarrhoea in Barishal Division
Three more die of corona in Rajshahi Division
Upazila chairman passes away
51 more contract corona in Noakhali
Lightning kills young man in Kishoreganj
Home-bound people throng ferry ghat at Shibchar
Three hacked to death in three districts


Latest News
Deaths in Padma: Speedboat owner arrested
Young woman strangled to death by husband for uploading obscene o
India's COVID-19 cases rise by over 400,000
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
Khaleda tests negative for COVID-19
Siblings killed in Sirajganj road accident
South Africa reports 4 cases of India virus variant
Cyber attack shuts down top US fuel pipeline network
Car bombing at Afghan school kills 55, injures over 150
Most Read News
Country reports 1st case of Indian coronavirus variant
Couple found dead at Natore home
45 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected
Australia to end ban on citizens returning from India
Moury’s ‘Food Van Grocery’, a relief amid pandemic
Negligence to non-government teachers and employees
Britain free of COVID by August, outgoing vaccine task force chief says
Transport owners want plying of long-distance buses
Two held with Phensedyl in Joypurhat
Woes of mothers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft