Marginal farmers at Begumganj find interest in sunflower farming



A sunflower field in Begumganj Upazila. photo: observer

According to field sources, for the first time, the sunflower farming has begun recently; the yielding of the sunflower has been good; so the growers are expecting a good profit.

Sources concerned said, if the weather goes fair, the production of the seed crop will be encouraging.

According to sources at the upazila Agriculture Office, under the current fiscal year, Begumganj Upazila Agriculture Office initiated the first time sunflower cultivation; a total of 50 marginal farmers was inspired through various programmes including field day; and under this experimental farming, 10 hectares of land have been bought under the sunflower cultivation.

The growing sunflower plants start flowering. Already, many people are coming from distant areas to see the fields.

To mention, some plants are already in maturing stage of seed; growers are passing busy time in rearing their fields and expecting bumper production.

Farmers said, if they get fair prices, they will continue farming in the next year too.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Rezaul Karim Bhuiya said, there will be an encouraging expansion of sunflower cultivation in Begumganj if growers get fair market prices of sunflower seeds.

Begumganj Upazila Chairman Shahnaz Begum and Vice-Chairman Noor Hossain Masud said, "We thank the agriculture department for such successful cultivation of sunflower."

Along with sunflower, growers will be benefitted from other crops as well, he added.

