BARISHAL, May 8: One more person died of diarrhoea in the division in the last 48 hours till Friday noon.

The deceased was a resident of Bhola District.

With this, a total of 17 people have, so far, died of the disease in the division.

Of the total deceased, 16 people died in the month of April.

Meanwhile, some 1,208 people have been affected by diarrhoea here in the last 48 hours, taking the total cases to 49,417 in the division.